WATCH: Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Announcement Trailer

Street Fighter fans were expecting some sort of major announcement during the Capcom Cup 2017 Finals today (Sunday, December 10, 2017).

As soon as they kicked off, those fans certainly got a bit of a welcome surprise – a massive collection of 12 of Street Fighter’s mainline games is arriving in 2018. What also came as a shock is the fact that this celebratory compilation is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Switch players now have the honor of playing past Street Fighter games along with the console exclusive, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers. The Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection announcement trailer (which can be viewed above) dropped a ton of details about what’s coming down the pipeline.

Online features (Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Lobbies, and Leaderboards) will be included in the following entries as a part of this collection – Street Fighter 2 Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha 3, and Street Fighter III: Third Strike. Some of the other features that’ll be featured in this collection are an interactive timeline, character bios, character sprite viewers, concept art, a music archive. When playing offline, you’ll even be able to activate save states during your Arcade Mode playthrough. By the way, four players max can occupy the lobbies of the aforementioned games that include online play.

Check out the list below to see the full list of Street Fighter games that’ll be a part of this anniversary package:

– Street Fighter

– Street Fighter 2

– Street Fighter 2 Champion Edition

– Street Fighter 2 Hyper Fighting

– Super Street Fighter 2 The New Challengers

– Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo

– Street Fighter Alpha

– Street Fighter Alpha 2

– Street Fighter Alpha 3

– Street Fighter III

– Street Fighter III: Second Impact

– Street Fighter III: Third Strike

The Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection will launch across the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (YES!!!) and PC in May 2018. And it’ll retail for just $39.99. Check out the description of the collection’s best features from Capcom Unity’s blog post below:

– Museum: Bask in the nostalgic feels of Street Fighter in the Museum, a collection of stunning concept art, pitch documents, and little-known facts behind each game’s release. – Interactive Timeline: Who needs time travel when you have the Interactive Timeline where you can browse all 30 years of Street Fighter and see how the series has evolved. – Character Bios: Did you know Chun-Li likes crepes? See how your favorite characters have changed over time by reading up on their backgrounds, stories, and personal traits. You can even view each character’s sprites and animations in each title! – Music Player: You won’t just see the history, you’ll also be able to hear it through the Music Player, so sit back and let the retro notes of memorable Street Fighter tracks flow through your ears. Find out if Guile’s Theme really does go with everything (It does)!

You’ll be able to play all these classic Street Fighter entries once the collection launches on May 29th.