Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Announced

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered was just announced via a teaser trailer on publisher Ubisoft’s website.

The game is heading to Xbox One and PS4 on March 20.

According to a press release, Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered will include all of the downloadable content from the original game, which includes two bonus missions and the Master Templar and Explorer packs. You can also dress up with Bayek’s outfit from Assassin’s Creed Origins. The game will support 4K on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X and run at 1080p on PS4 and Xbox One. It also features improved environment rendering, visual effects, and textures. According to a fact sheet you can also get bonus content via the Ubisoft Club Rewards Program, including outfits based on Altair, Ezio, Connor, Edward, Arno, Jacob, and Aguilar as well as the Jackdaw pack with includes items to customize your ship.

The game was first released in November 2014 on the PS3 and Xbox 360 as a sequel to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag in 2013 and was the seventh main entry in the series. The game was notable for allowing you to play as a Templar instead of an Assassin. After an Assassin mission gone horribly wrong, you travel across the land from 18th century New York City to the freezing waters of the North Atlantic on a quest to bring down the Assassins.

The game featured the naval gameplay and combat of Black Flag along with new features like oil slicks that can be lit on fire, Puckle guns which fire continuous machine gun-like rounds, and the ability for enemies to board your ship, according to a fact sheet. You also got an air rifle which acts as a silenced sniper rifle that can shoot different types of ammo for killing opponents or distracting them. Your Eagle Vision allowed you to detect hidden Assassins hiding in the shadows, along rooftops, and in the crowd. Close combat introduced timing-based counters.

The game received a mixed reception upon launch, with the Xbox 360 version earning an average score of 72 on Metacritic. While it was praised for its interesting story and polished gameplay, many criticized it for being too derivative of past entries and for feeling repetitive.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered isn’t the only notable remastered game announced today. Dark Souls: Remastered was announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini of January 2018. The game will see an improved resolution and frames per second, with the PS4 and Xbox One versions sporting 1080p and 60 fps; the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X versions sporting Upscaled 4K and 60 fps, and PC version sporting 4K and native 60 fps, and the Nintendo Switch version sporting 1080p and 30 fps in TV mode and 720p, 30 fps in handheld mode. The remaster also comes with the Artorias of the Abyss DLC. Special editions of the remaster are coming to Japanese players with one sporting all three games along with soundtracks, art books, art prints, and bookends.

