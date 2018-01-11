Dark Souls: Remastered Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch

Praise the sun, a remastered version of the original Dark Souls is on the way. Announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct, Dark Souls: Remastered will hit stores on May, 25 of this year. This release has been speculated for some time and was even rumored to be one of the launch titles for the Nintendo Switch. Now, a little less than a year later From Software fans are finally getting their wish. This fully remastered version of Dark Souls is also coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC.

We know that this game will see improvements across all platforms, including updated resolutions and a framerate. Here’s a breakdown of the changes for each version of Dark Souls: Remastered:

Xbox One – 60 fps, 1080p

60 fps, 1080p Xbox One X – 60 fps, Upscaled 4K

60 fps, Upscaled 4K PlayStation 4 – 60 fps, 1080p

60 fps, 1080p PlayStation 4 Pro – 60 fps, Upscaled 4K

60 fps, Upscaled 4K PC – Native 60 fps, 4K

Native 60 fps, 4K Nintendo Switch – TV: 30 fps, 1080p; Handheld: 30 fps, 720p

The Dark Souls: Remastered version will also come with the widely acclaimed Artorias of the Abyss DLC. This is considered by many Souls fans to be the best expansion in the entire series and is certainly a nice bonus addition for players. From Software also announced a special edition for the Japanese version of the game. This will come with a pretty awesome Knight bust for players, but sadly there hasn’t been any announcements in regards to a western special edition.

On the From Software Twitter, a special trilogy set was also revealed, but it’s unclear if this will only be for Japanese players like the Knight bust. This special collector set comes with all three Dark Souls games and it includes the soundtracks for these titles as well. These will be the complete versions of these titles, so all the DLC is included for those who want the complete experience.

There is also a special Item Encyclopedia guide that gives notes and original artwork for all of the different items in the series. This is not only fantastic for fans, but a great way to refresh yourself on some of the lore regarding the franchises’ twisted tale. Billed as a 3-volume set, buyers will have a lot of reading ahead of them if they want to look through every item this series has to offer. Players will also get 10 special art pieces that come with a frame and a stand to display your favorite one.

Finally, there is a gorgeous set of bookends that display a knight and a bonfire on either side respectively. They stand 20cm high and are 34cm wide for either your own collection of books or as a single diorama. This trilogy is currently going for 49,800 yen which is just under 450 dollars and will be available for pre-order later today. There is still no mention if this is coming to western retailers so make sure to check if this is coming to Amazon, Gamestop, or another store of your choice.

