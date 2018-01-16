Final Fantasy XV PC & Royal Edition Releases in March

Square Enix

Final Fantasy XV has always been suspected of receiving a PC port, especially since all the mainline Final Fantasy titles, including Final Fantasy XII and The World of Final Fantasy have appeared (or are coming) on PC, but we are also received an enhanced console version of the game.

When we first reported the news of a Windows Edition we were left guessing in terms of release date and system requirements but today he can share both of those with you. Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition launches March 6 and here are the specs you’ll need for your PC:

Minimum Specs Recommended Specs 4K HDR Specs OS Windows® 7 SP1/ Windows® 8.1 / Windows® 10 64-bit Windows® 7 SP1/ Windows® 8.1 / Windows® 10 64-bit Windows® 10 64-bit Fall Creators update CPU Intel® Core™ i5-2500（3.3GHz and above）

AMD FX™-6100 （3.3GHz and above） Intel® Core™ i7-3770（3.4GHz and above）

AMD FX™-8350（4.0 GHz and above） Intel® Core™ i7-7700 （3.6GHz and above）

AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600X （3.6GHz and above） Graphics Card NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050

AMD Radeon™ R9 280 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

Radeon™ RX 480 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti Main Memory 8GB 16GB 16GB Screen Resolution 720p 1080p 4K(2160p) Hard Disc Free Space on SSD OVER 100GB OVER 155GB Sound Card DirectSound® Sound Card, Windows Sonic or Dolby Atmos DirectX® DirectX 11 Other DVD-ROM／DVD-ROM Drive*, mouse, keyboard, gamepad**

*A DVD-ROM Drive (one-sided 1 layer / 2 layer) is required

**Game is compatible with gamepad but not required

What we didn’t know about then was the existence of Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition. The Royal Edition features the base game along with 20 game add-ons and DLC on top of the new features and expanded map. The console-only Royal Edition will also bring over the first-person perspective being introduced in the PC version. This version will also see a release on March 6 for Xbox One and PS4.

The “Royal Pack” including the contents found in the Royal Edition will be available separately on March 6 for $19.99 via the Xbox Store and the PlayStation Store for players who already own the base Final Fantasy XV experience.

Here are the new features being included in the new version:

Expanded Map: Insomnia City Ruins – all-new side quests and enemies such as Cerberus and Omega will be available through the expanded map of the Crown City of Insomnia. Players will also take on the Rulers of Yore.

– all-new side quests and enemies such as Cerberus and Omega will be available through the expanded map of the Crown City of Insomnia. Players will also take on the Rulers of Yore. A fully-controllable Royal Vessel boat , expanding the world of Eos and allowing players to explore the area between Cape Caem and Altissia. Players will also be able to fish aboard the vessel and discover new fishes and dishes.

, expanding the world of Eos and allowing players to explore the area between Cape Caem and Altissia. Players will also be able to fish aboard the vessel and discover new fishes and dishes. A new accessory that can activate the new action “Armiger Unleashed” – players will be able to unleash powerful attacks while the Armiger is summoned. After collecting all of the royal arms, players will be able to find an accessory in an unidentified part of the world, enabling access to Armiger Unleashed.

players will be able to unleash powerful attacks while the Armiger is summoned. After collecting all of the royal arms, players will be able to find an accessory in an unidentified part of the world, enabling access to Armiger Unleashed. A new first-person camera mode, allowing players to experience the game from Noctis’ perspective.

allowing players to experience the game from Noctis’ perspective. More than a dozen pieces of downloadable content including weapons, Regalia car skins and item sets

including weapons, Regalia car skins and item sets All season pass content including EPISODE GLADIOLUS, EPISODE PROMPTO, MULTIPLAYER EXPANSION: COMRADES** and EPISODE IGNIS

including EPISODE GLADIOLUS, EPISODE PROMPTO, MULTIPLAYER EXPANSION: COMRADES** and EPISODE IGNIS Archive – players can review the “Cosmogony” stories scattered throughout the FINAL FANTASY XV world. Additional local myths and legends will also be placed in various new locations, allowing players to obtain more information about the world.

players can review the “Cosmogony” stories scattered throughout the FINAL FANTASY XV world. Additional local myths and legends will also be placed in various new locations, allowing players to obtain more information about the world. Quest to obtain and Strengthen Regalia Type-D

New Trophies

The FINAL FANTASY XV base game

