Fortnite: Battle Royale Downtime Expected to Continue for Hours

Fortnite: Battle Royale is introducing a new item called the Chug Jug in version 2.3.0 and downtime for that patch started several hours ago. Usually this downtime will only last a few hours but things were different with this time around.

The Chug Jug will take 15 seconds to consume which will allow players to gain max health and shield if they finish the whole thing without interruption. Outside of the new item, this patch doesn’t add much else but instead focuses on a lot of bug fixes which is still pretty important.

Unfortunately the development team hit a snag and that downtime is expected to continue for a few more hours. The team first tweeted about the news seven hours ago as the patch was going live.

The official Fortnite Twitter account has since updated us with news that the servers will now be down for a few more hours, likely bringing the total to around 10+ hours of downtime.

Sorry everyone, it's looking like the Fortnite servers will be down for at least a few more hours. More updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/2UMJuR8hy0 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 25, 2018

While it’s not ideal for something like this on a new patch day where several players are excited to jump into the action. The new patch is also adding in an AutoRun function along with the ability to auto-decline which could possibly have created the snafu since those things weren’t intended to ever be in the game.

The game is also introducing east and west coast servers for those in North America so it’s possible that could take some extra time to implement into the game. You will end up auto-routing to the most optimal server but you should still double check everything once you start the game back up. For more information about the server split you can head here.

The Twitter page has stated the team is making changes to the backend systems to help handle growth.

We're sorry the update has gone longer than expected. We're making some changes to the backend systems to handle growth. More updates as we have them. pic.twitter.com/LFA5BvayZp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 25, 2018

Whatever the case may be, the team at Epic Games is on the case and a resolution is on the way. Our best advice is to keep checking up on the Twitter page for more information. We will update this post once the servers are back online for everyone as well.

If you haven’t played Fortnite: Battle Royale is a little bit then you might not have experienced arguably the biggest update to hit the game since its free-to-play inception. Instead of having the barren west side of the map, the game has since added five new locations to help fill out the map and as a result we now see a lot of players dropping all over the map.

It seems like most players have been targeting Tilted Towers as that’s where we now see towering buildings which can create tense situations as you move up staircases while also being a sniper’s haven on the rooftops. You can read out ranking of the new locations here.

