Gigantic Servers To Close in July

Fresh off the closure of Gigantic’s developer, Motiga, today we have learned the game itself is also meeting an untimely demise.

Citing a crowded market, the developers just didn’t find a way to make the game worthwhile to keep up and running. The January update has been announced as the final update to the game and the servers will shut down for good on July 31.

As a result of this, all heroes have been made free and rubie and crown purchases have been disabled as the game is transitioning into a sunset period. Currency will still be able to be earned through matches as normal but you will no longer have the option to put real money into the game.

Gigantic never quite found its footing despite being a solid game at its core. The game is an Xbox Play Anywhere title which means you could play on Xbox One and PC seamlessly, even with cross-platform play. The title is also available on Steam but those servers are kept to themselves so you won’t be seeing anyone on Xbox One or Windows 10.

Here is the official announcement of the final update and the server closure: