Headshot ZD: Survivors vs Zombie Doomsday: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Headshot ZD: Survivors vs Zombie Doomsday.
1. Aim for the Head!
• Common sense rules. Zombies do not die easily. Shoot their heads for maximum damage.
2. Upgrade!
• Upgrade the water well and the farm to secure stable water and food supplies.
3. Key Resources
• Watch out for the key resources provided by each area and explore accordingly.
4. Danger Areas
• Explore “Danger” areas to acquire EXP and resource by three times, but ready to face zombies that are three times as strong.
5. Explore!
• Explore distant areas for more EXP and resources.
6. Exile Survivors
• If you find water and food depleting too fast, exile Survivors that are just taking up resources.
7. S-Bullets
• Immediately change to S-Bullets when in a tight spot. You’ll come out ahead than losing the stage in “EXPLORE” mode.
8. ARCADE Mode
• Play the ARCADE mode as a safe way to earn a lot of EXP points. You’ll get an opportunity to earn 100-percent bonus EXP points every seven plays.
9. Survivor Promotion
• Promote Survivors to enhance attack damage and skills by three times, as well as reducing consumption rate of water and food.
10. Battle Items
• Use battle items sparingly as they are also used for promotion.
