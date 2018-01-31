Headshot ZD: Survivors vs Zombie Doomsday: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Headshot ZD: Survivors vs Zombie Doomsday: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Headshot ZD: Survivors vs Zombie Doomsday.

1. Aim for the Head!

• Common sense rules. Zombies do not die easily. Shoot their heads for maximum damage.

2. Upgrade!

• Upgrade the water well and the farm to secure stable water and food supplies.

3. Key Resources

• Watch out for the key resources provided by each area and explore accordingly.

4. Danger Areas

• Explore “Danger” areas to acquire EXP and resource by three times, but ready to face zombies that are three times as strong.

5. Explore!

• Explore distant areas for more EXP and resources.

6. Exile Survivors

• If you find water and food depleting too fast, exile Survivors that are just taking up resources.

7. S-Bullets

• Immediately change to S-Bullets when in a tight spot. You’ll come out ahead than losing the stage in “EXPLORE” mode.

8. ARCADE Mode

• Play the ARCADE mode as a safe way to earn a lot of EXP points. You’ll get an opportunity to earn 100-percent bonus EXP points every seven plays.

9. Survivor Promotion

• Promote Survivors to enhance attack damage and skills by three times, as well as reducing consumption rate of water and food.

10. Battle Items

• Use battle items sparingly as they are also used for promotion.

