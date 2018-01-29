Monster Hunter World: How to Get the Street Fighter V Armor

Capcom

Monster Hunter World is collaborating with another big Capcom property for a unique costume set. For a limited time, you can complete a quest that earns you the ability to dress up as Ryu and Sakura from Street Fighter V.

According to the official website, the event quest is available for early access to anyone with Street Fighter V or Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition save data on PS4. It is not specified when the quest will arrive for all players, but we’ll report back when we find out.

The first round of the collaboration event lets you take on a quest known as Down the Dark, Muddy Path. It requires you to be at Hunter Rank three or higher. The quest puts you in the arena and tasks you with slaying a Barroth.

The Barroth has a layer of mud covering it that will make weapons bounce off of it. You need to scrape off with Slinger shots or water element weapons. You can hunt the Jyuratodus to get materials to upgrade weapons with the water element. After you scrape off the mud, just avoid its easily telegraphed charge attacks and try not to get caught in the piles of muck it creates after it shakes itself off. It’s tail can be lopped off. It’s also weak to poison, paralysis, and blast effects. According to IGN, it’s weak points are the forearms and tail so concentrate on those while avoiding attacks from the head.

After completing the quest, you are granted items that can be used to forge the Ryu full armor set. The second round of the collaboration event will feature a full armor set that lets you look just like Sakura, but that will be available at a later date.

According to the website, the full armor sets cannot be equipped in conjunction with other armor parts. Full armor sets activate a predetermined set of skills and can be upgraded at the Smithy unlike layered armor which only changes appearances.

During the collaboration event, you’ll also be able to download a free Guild Card background and titles. You can also get the Hadoken and Shoryuken gestures and the Street Fighter V sticker set as paid DLC.

Did you know that you can also get an armor set that makes your hunter look like the protagonist of PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn? Click the link to find out how.

Check out Heavy for more Monster Hunter World guides.