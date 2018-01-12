Overwatch League: Boston Uprising vs New York Excelsior Recap

Celtics vs. Knicks.

Bruins vs. Rangers.

Jets Giants vs. Patriots.

Any good sports league needs a rivalry, and Overwatch League is hoping they can get one with the Uprising and NYXL. It didn’t look so intense in the preseason, when New York stormed to victory. Excelsior won’t be at full roster strength for most of the season, but they still boast one of the more complete teams in the league.

One player NYXL will be adding is JJonaK, who will be making his major competitive debut on Thursday. JJonaK climbed the Korean ladder as a support main, and will be paired with the young prodigy Fl0w3r later in the season.

It’s a big start for Boston, who stayed together over the holiday break to practice and prepare for the season. It isn’t a positive sign that they only barely snuck by Shanghai in the preseason, who flopped 0-4 to LA Gladiators on opening night.

Tonight’s match starts at 9 p.m. Eastern and can be seen via Twitch, MLG or by logging into Overwatch and selecting the Overwatch League tab in the main menu. Keep this page refreshed for the latest match updates.

Game One – Junkertown

Game Two – Horizon Lunar Colony

Game Three – Illios

Game Four – Numbani