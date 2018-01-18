Overwatch League: Week 2, Day 1 Full Recap

The second week of the Overwatch League is here and there are a lot of great matches this evening. Starting out tonight is the San Francisco Shock vs Philadelphia Fusion, Flordia Mayhem vs Seoul Dynasty, and the Huston Outlaws vs Shanghai Dragons. While Seoul is fully expected to dominate, the match between Fusion and Shock will certainly be close. We fully expect Seoul to dominate once again, but the final match should be quite close as well.

Make sure to keep checking back with us as we will consistently update this page as the matches progress.

San Francisco Shock vs Philadelphia Fusion

Winner: Philadelphia Fusion 2 – 1

Game One – Dorado

Winner: San Francisco Shock

The first match was on Dorado, with Philadelphia struggling to push the payload past the first point. Shock’s defense was too strong and they managed to stonewall Philly’s pushes multiple times. While Shadowburn’s Genji performed well for Fusion, it wasn’t enough – especially against Shock’s Babybay and Danteh. The round ended with the cart just a few meters away from the second point.

Round two saw Shock on defense, specifically deciding to run an anti-flanker comp with Junkrat and Babybay. This adjustment let them punish Philly’s dive comp which kept having their DPS players die early. Every time Fusion went past the chokepoint onto the first checkpoint they were dropped on. Fusion had one big push at the minute mark that saw their Dragonblade countered by Shock’s Zenyatta ultimate. With their D.Va staggered, Shock simply picked apart the last push that Fusion made and walked away with the first win against Fusion.

Game Two – Temple of Anubis

Winner – Philadelphia Fusion

The first round of Anubis opened up with Philadelphia on defense with the typical Orisa / Widowmaker team. Shock decided to run a very traditional dive composition, which was picked apart by Philly’s Widowmaker player Carpe. Philly was able to hold until the 30-second mark when Shock was forced to use their ultimates. Thanks to a Dragonblade and Valkeryie, San Francisco moved onto the second capture point. The Fusion players held off the first push onto the objective after using both of their support ultimates. Shock just failed to find their footing during this entire match and Philly won the round with no ticks taken on the second point.

With Philly on the attack, Fusion decided to bring out a Junkrat and Genji for their DPS. In contrast, Shock ran the usual Orisa / Widowmaker defense with an Ana and Mercy as their healers. Fusion’s first push was unsuccessful, but thanks to Shadowburn’s Genji they were able to secure the first point from Shock. Rushing right onto the second control point, Philly tried to force their way into a win only to lose the team fight. The next battle took significantly more time where both turns were forced to use all of their ultimates. Shadowburn absolutely cut through Shock’s defenses, allowing them to win Temple of Anubis.

Game Three – Oasis

Winner – Philadelphia Fusion

The first map on Oasis was City Center and we saw both teams run a variation of dive. Shock decided to have a McCree which served as a great counter to Fusion’s Pharah. Capping the point first, Shock held off Fusion thanks to Babybay’s sharpshooting with McCree. Switching off the Pharah for Genji, Philly only managed to secure the point once Shock hit the 99% mark. However, Fusion wasn’t out of this fight yet as they managed their ultimate use masterfully. A lot of this was thanks to Philly’s DPS which put in a lot of work on defense. Sadly, all Shock needed was an opening and they got one thanks to Babybay and Sleepy. Flipping the point for San Francisco, Fusion was unable to recapture in time and Shock won the first map.

Our next map was Gardens with both teams deciding to run Pharahs. Shadowburn proved himself to be the better Pharah and Philly managed to gain control of the point. Every push from Shock suffered thanks to some absolutely great support plays on the side of Philly. Backed by Shadowburn, San Francisco was unable to take control of the point as well. Now all tied up, both teams moved to University to see who would win Oasis.

Both teams ran very heavy tank compositions, but Shock decided to break out a Moira given the confined spaces. Instantly dropping Fusion’s supports, Shock took control of the point but had their point flipped by 40%. Fusion’s absolutely obliterated Shock’s attempt to retake the point with a Graviton Surge / Self Destruct combo that netted four kills. Once in their control, Fusion proved to difficult to dislodge. Taking the win on University, Philadelphia managed to take Oasis.

Game Four – Eichenwalde

No Winner – Draw

Fusion opened up on defense, but they were quickly overwhelmed by Shock’s combination of Pharah and Tracer. Capturing the payload very quickly, San Fransico pushed but found themselves surrounded and completely shut down. The next push by Shock went even worst thanks to Fusion’s Widowmaker, Carpe who single-handedly killed almost all of Shock’s team members. Philly found themselves getting a bit too cocky and it cost them as Shock pushed the payload all the way to the second point after an extended team fight. However, the payload was stopped right by the third point thanks to a great Self Destruct and Pulse Bomb from Philadelphia. Shock’s final push was much better and they managed to take the final point in Overtime.

Fusion followed Shock’s lead and quickly took the first point thanks to some great Pharah maneuvers by Shadowburn. Now pushing the payload, Philly was forced off the payload thanks to Shock’s Junkrat and D.Va. Poko proved himself to be the Self Destruct king, securing two kills and allowing Fusion to keep the cart moving to the bridge. The next team fight ensued and Fusion was able to secure the second point thanks to a Dragonblade. Their first team fight on the third control point went extremely well and Fusion was able to secure the payload with 1:54 on their clock.

On the third round, all Philly needed was one more tick to secure the win on Eichenwalde. Their first dive failed as Babybay’s McCree managed to pick off two Fusion players. On their third and ultimately last push, Fusion was stopped by Shock. Eichenwalde ended in a draw as Fusion could not secure a tick.

Game Two – Flordia Mayhem vs Seoul Dynasty

Game One – Dorado

Winner – Seoul Dynasty

The first match saw Florida on attack who won the first team fight thanks to TIVQ’s Widowmaker. However, Seoul decided to contest right before the payload was pushed to the first point. This didn’t work in their favor, as Flordia not only capped the first point but managed to force out both of Seoul’s support ultimates. Despite this advantage, Seoul stopped Florida’s next push thanks to a Winston ultimate. Seoul’s Fleta showed why he’s one of the best Widowmakers in Overwatch and picked off multiple players on the next attack. Flordia was unable to take the second point as Seoul tore through every attack they made.

Florida’s defense was quite impressive as they decided to keep to the high ground. This gave them an advantage, allowing Mayhem to force back Soul’s first push. The next push went far better for Seoul as they managed to push the payload to the first control point. Mayhem decided to secure the high ground and was able to push back Seoul Dynasty twice. However, once Soul Dynasty used their Dragonblade they cut clean through Florida. Sadly, Florida couldn’t stop Seoul from winning the first game.

Game Two – Temple of Anubis