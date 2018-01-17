Overwatch: When Does Blizzard World Release?

Strap in heroes because the next map for Blizzard’s hit FPS game Overwatch is just around the corner. Announced back at Blizzcon 2016, Blizzard World is a love letter to the developer’s famous history within the gaming industry. Designed as a theme park, users will battle it out across various Blizzard game inspired locations such as the Cathedral in Diablo III, various Starcraft structures, a Hearthstone tavern, World of Warcraft rides, and a Heroes of the Storm arcade.

Epic memories can only be made in an epic world… So, grab a ticket & join us for the GRAND OPENING of Blizzard World! Your adventure begins January 23 🎟️ https://t.co/PHG4qA7dfP pic.twitter.com/5W2o73qElc — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 17, 2018

Jam packed full of easter eggs and references, this is quite possibly the most detailed and intricate map that Blizzard has designed for Overwatch. This map has been on the PTR (Public Test Realm) for some time now, but it’s finally getting an official release for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Players can expect Blizzard world to officially drop on January 23. The time for this map’s release should be between 1:00 p.m. EST and 3 p.m. EST since Blizzard traditionally drops new content in the early afternoon.

For the unfamiliar, Blizzard World is a Hybrid map that’s one part Assault and another Escort. It falls into the same line as Eichenwalde or Hollywood. There are multiple chokepoints throughout the map such as the ticket gates and entrance to the cathedral. However, Blizzard World as sports a ton of passageways for those trying to flank their foes and long sightlines for the snipers out there. It favors multiple styles of play, but mobile compositions absolutely thrive here.

Remember, the new maps are always delayed a week for Competitive Mode since users will need to learn them. This is especially true for those who don’t play on PC and have no access to the PTR version of Overwatch. We also shouldn’t expect to see Blizzard World turn up for some time in the Overwatch League since teams will need to practice and learn how to effectively play on the map.

Users should also expect the special Blizzard-themed skins to release with this map as well. These were announced alongside Blizzard World and viewers were told to expect them in early 2018. While there has been no confirmation from Blizzard, it would be surprising if they didn’t come out.

Unlike various event or holiday skins, these will be available anytime and to anyone who owns the base game. The special Blizzard skins will drop from loot boxes, so you will finally have something to spend your hard-earned gold coins on. Some of the skins you can expect are Butcher Roadhog, Immortal Orisa, Nova Widowmaker, and Barbarian Zarya. They are gorgeous looking and will certainly serve as one of the most sought-after cosmetics in the entire game.

Blizzard World marks the fifth map to release for Overwatch, continuing the cycle of rotating game modes for each new level. If this pattern continues the next one should be a King of the Hill level and then a 2 Capture Point map.

Blizzard World is set to release January 23 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. For more Overwatch news, guides, and features make sure to visit Heavy’s gaming section.