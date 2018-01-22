Paint Tower!: Top 5 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top five tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Paint Tower!

1. Draw Wisely!

Paint Tower! Game

Gram Games

• Draw wisely and think strategically about the pieces you paint. Remember, you can paint different shapes with the same number of blocks; take the time to make sure you’re drawing the perfect shape for the situation to help you build a tall and stable tower.

2. Mind the Gaps

• As blocks begin to stack, make sure to be mindful of empty spaces. Each new piece will affect the balance of your tower – the more empty spaces, the less stable your tower is likely to be. Remember – if any pieces tumble and fall off the grid, it’s game over.

3. Burst Bubbles Whenever Possible

• Crown bubbles will give you the chance to increase your score. Lightning bolt bubbles let you spin for power-ups, or score multipliers. Try your luck, and see what you get.

4. Spin and Spin Again

• If you’re not successful when bursting the lightning bolt bubble, re-spin when you have the chance – you’re guaranteed a power-up.

5. Power-Ups

• Do not forget to use power-ups. Use the Freeze and Hammer power-ups when possible. These will propel gameplay – you’ll be able to limit tower movement, eliminate single blocks and increase scores by five, respectively.

