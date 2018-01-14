Pokemon Go Kyogre: Max CP & Stats

Niantic

The water type Legendary Pokemon of the third generation of Pokemon games is now available to defeat and capture in Pokemon Go. You have until February 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST to obtain it. Once you manage to capture it, you may be wondering what its maximum stats and CP are. Well look no further.

According to GamePress, here are the maximum CP values of Kyogre:

Max CP at Level 20: 2328