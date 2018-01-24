Pokemon Go: Where to Find Torkoal

The Pokemon Company

Torkoal is the latest region-exclusive Pokemon to come to Pokemon Go as part of 23 additional Pokemon from generation three that came to the game yesterday. Players have already began to narrow down where the Pokemon is located.

According to a map created by Redditor Will09994, the Pokemon is located in Asia around India, Southeast Asia, and parts of the Middle East. More specifically, the Pokemon has been sighted in India, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Nepal, Nepal, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It has been confirmed not to spawn in Singapore as well as Skudai and Johor Bahru in Malaysia.

You can check out the original Reddit post for any updates.

Torkoal’s exclusivity makes him very collectible, but his stats leave a lot to be desired. GamePress rates it at a one out of five. This may be due to Torkoal’s low maximum CP as well as its relatively low attack and stamina despite high defense and access to powerful moves like Solar Beam.

Torkoal isn’t the only region-exclusive Pokemon to come to Pokemon Go yesterday. Solrock is found exclusively in North America, South America, and Africa while Lunatone is found in Europe, Asia, and Australia, according to Comicbook.com. Fellow gen three Pokemon Plusle is also exclusive to North America, South America, and Africa while its counterpart Minun is exclusive to Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Here’s a map created by Redditor oktimeforplanb showing the locations for region-exclusive Pokemon:

Here’s a list of the rest of the region-exclusive Pokemon and their locations:

Tauros: USA

Mr. Mime: Europe

Farfetch’d: Eastern Asia including Japan

Kangaskhan: Australia

Heracross: Central and South America as well as parts of southern USA

Corsola: In countries near the Equator between 31 degrees N and 26 degrees S)

Zangoose: Europe, Asia, Australia (rotating exclusive)

Seviper: North America, South America, Africa (rotating exclusive)

Relicanth: Pacific Islands and New Zealand

The other gen three Pokemon to be included in the game yesterday are listed below.

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Numel

Camerupt

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Cacnea

Cacturne

Nosepass

Baltoy

Claydol

Lileep

Cradily

Anortih

Armaldo

Right now is a perfect time to go and catch gen three Pokemon. From now until February 1, every Egg in Pokemon Go will now hatch into a gen three Pokemon. In addition, Super Incubators are now available for a limited time in the in-game store for 200 Coins, which let you hatch Eggs faster than conventional Egg Incubators.

Pokemon Go celebrated its first Community Day on January 20, granting players double XP, 3 hour lures, and a surfing Pikachu for those in the USA. Niantic announced a second Community Day on February 24, which will feature the rare Pokemon Dratini with an exclusive move along with 3 hour lures and triple the stardust upon catching a Pokemon.

