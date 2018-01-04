The Upcoming Fighting Games of 2018

Another fighting game apocalypse is upon us!

And that ladies and gentleman…is a good thing (shout out to DDP). 2017 seemed to be enough of a Shoryuken to the jaw when it came to the onslaught of fighters that released. Injustice 2, Tekken 7, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, and a slew of brand new contenders entered the fray. Along with fully featured games, pre-existing fighters were updated with new characters, proper gameplay rebalancing and even new modes (we’re looking at you, Tekken Bowl!).

Now that we’re in a new year, everyone’s looking forward to the next slate of upcoming fighters. On the horizon, there’s a wealth of extra hype fighting games that look to top last year’s amazing lineup.

This list will keep you updated on all the fighters you need to be aware of in 2018.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Developers: Capcom, Dimps

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PS4, PC

Release Date: January 16

Street Fighter V’s 2-year run started out on a mediocre note. But thankfully, Capcom and Dimps have made great strides in making its premier fighter climb higher and higher to greatness. Two seasons of DLC characters, new stages, way too many Chun-Li costumes and character rebalancing have led up to this – 2018’s overhaul of Street Fighter V.

Arcade Edition will feature tons of fan requests – an arcade mode (WHAT TOOK SO LONG?), a more spruced up user interface, new V-Triggers’s and of course, new characters. Season 3 brings along with it the return of Sakura, Blanka, Cody, and Sagat. Then there’s the intriguing character additions of Falke and G. All those features and more will hopefully make Street Fighter V even more of a hype spectacle in your living room and at EVO.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Developer: Arc System Works

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: January 26

This one’s a match made in heaven. Arc System Works, the fighting game experts behind the Guilty Gear series, have partnered up with Bandai Namco to create a 2D Dragon Ball fighter. And to make this whole deal even better, that game is a 3v3 team based battle royale. Dragon Ball FighterZ has captivated hardcore and casual fighting game fans alike due to its flashy art style, insane onscreen action, and amazing delivery of fan service.

Everyone from Goku right on down to his Dragon Ball Super rival Beerus are a part of this anime brawler. This fighter is just as fun to watch as it is to play for hours on end. Dragon Ball FighterZ is set to be one of the biggest games to launch in the first half of the year.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Developer: Team Ninja

Publishers: Square Enix, Koei Tecmo

Platforms: PS4

Release Date: January 30

Since 2015, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT has been garnering a hardcore fanbase and gotten even better while in Japanese arcades. Anyone not living in Japan has had to wait for news of this game being ported over to consoles. Last year, that announcement went from a far-off dream to a hype inducing reality. Now it’s official – PS4 owners will get the exclusive right to get embroiled in some Final Fantasy-themed fisticuffs.

Unlike the last two games, this series’ console debut will focus on 3v3 battles. Much of the roster from those two games will make their return alongside new members, such as Final Fantasy XV’s Noctis. The stages are now more vibrant and spacious, plus the action unfolds in a far more exciting manner. Dissidia Final Fantasy NT should be a priority for anyone who who wants to play out Cloud, Tidus, and Squall vs. Sephiroth, Jecht, and Ultimecia in their living room.

EA Sports UFC 3

Developer: EA Canada

Publisher: EA Sports

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: February 2

The UFC has thrown itself into the digital Octagon numerous times. EA got the official rights to the MMA fighting league and have developed two games thus far. Now that they’re on their third try, EA Canada is looking to go even bigger. Besides improved visuals, EA Sports UFC 3 will feature a more focused career mode (G.O.A.T.).

Your created combatant’s journey to the UFC Hall of Fame will entail endeavors inside and outside the Octagon. The addition of social media to this career mode up’s the ante and makes your rivalries even more heated. Outside of the single-player goods, there’s plenty of stuff to get into with your MMA obsessed buddies. Knockout Mode returns, plus Ultimate Team Mode brings back the fantasy manager aspirations players have grown accustomed to. EA Sports UFC 3 looks to be another MMA fighter that’s conditioned to win.

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st]

Developers: Ecole Software & French Bread

Publisher: Aksys Games

Platforms: PS4, PS3, PS Vita

Release Date: February 9

Don’t be embarrassed if you happened to have missed the first version of this underrated anime fighter. It came out on the PS3 while all the current-gen consoles were kicking into a higher gear. Aksys Games is set to deliver an updated edition of its Ecole Software/French Bread developed fighter to not only the PS3 and PS Vita, but also the PS4. Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] (good luck trying to understand that title) will make its way over to the US/UK after it launches in Japan.

With it comes a new Tutorial Mode that will break down the game’s hardcore fighting game mechanics, a new Mission mode and the arrival of two new characters – Enkidu and Wagner. The roster will be packed with 20 characters and big balance changes will make put them on an even more equal footing. Don’t pass this one up once it drops. And for everyone who played the first edition and still look back fondly on Melty Blood, this should already be on your wishlist.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia

Developer: NatsumeAtari

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release Date: February 9

Anime-based arena fighters seem to be the norm when it comes to the type of games Bandai Namco publishes. And to be quite honest…that’s far from a terrible occurrence. The Ultimate Ninja Storm games are much better than they have any right to be, so Naruto fans were more than pleased with the series.

Now, The Seven Deadly Sins manga/anime will be getting the same treatment with the release of Knights of Britannia. You can look forward to playing a full-fledged adventure mode and also engaging in 1v1/2v2 battles with Meliodas, Elizabeth, Hawk, and other fan favorites. This video game adaptation of The Seven Deadly Sins looks to be doing a fine job of respecting its beloved source material.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Developer: Mane6, Inc.

Publisher: Humble Bundle

Platform: PC

Release Date: February 22

This four-legged brawler has an interesting backstory. At first, Them’s Fightin’ Herds was referred to as “Fighting is Magic”. It’s references were clearly a shout out to the uber popular My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic animated series. Since it wasn’t an official product cosigned by Hasbro, a cease and desist memo was sent to the developers and a Plan B had to be enacted.

The devs behind this indie fighter rechristened it with a new name and a host of original characters who still kept the theme of furry combat alive. Once it releases, you’ll recieve the full gamut of fighting game offerings – a huge Story Mode that’ll continuously be updated, GGPO powered online play, and a deep combat system. It may look cute and cuddly on the surface, but its gameplay is far from warm and friendly.

The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match

Developer: SNK

Publisher: SNK

Platforms: PS4, PS Vita, PC

Release Date: April TBA

SNK’s back in business, baby! They’ve done everything possible to make The King of Fighters XIV stay relevant (by the way, Oswald and three other characters are arriving as DLC this year), plus they’ve re-released a bunch of games from their arcade vault. It’s always cool to see them throw in online features for their best fighters, such as Samurai Showdown V Special and Garou: Mark of the Wolves. The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match is next up to bat in that regard.

Besides casual/ranked match options, there’s going to be a gallery mode and trophy support…cause duh, right? As the fourth game in the King of Fighters series, ’97 first introduced the Advanced and Extra Modes that were tooled to how players fill their Power gauge. KOF ’97 is one of the better games in the series, so this Global Match edition is a deal worth taking.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: May TBA

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is the present. This 30th Anniversary Collection is the past being ported over to the current-gen. And we couldn’t be any happier. This package deal is practically a steal since it gives players 12 games.

Those games include classics such as Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha 2, and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike. Online battlers can fight for the top spot in Street Fighter 2 Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha 3, and Street Fighter III: Third Strike. There’s a bunch of games to master (again!) and learn the history behind thanks to the myriad of bonus modes. The Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection needed to happen a long time ago. But hey! At least we’re getting it now.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Developers: Arc System Works

Publisher: Arc System Works

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: June 5

Arc System Works, we’ll gladly bow to you! They’re making Dragon Ball fans happy with FighterZ earlier in the year. Months later, fans of BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena and Under Night-In Birth will get a gift of their own – BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. This 2v2 fighter features the best members from each game for some cross brand battles on a 2D plane.

Alongside series veterans such as Ragna, Yosuke, and Hyde will be a few faces from the anime RWBY. At launch, 20 base characters will be available while the other 20 will arrive as DLC. Team-based supers, mechanics adopted from the latest entries of every game, and a huge roster makes BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle a sure-fire hit.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy

Developer: SNK Corporation

Publisher: NIS America

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: Summer TBA

SNK has risen like a phoenix thanks to the positive fan response for The King of Fighters XIV and its many console ports of arcade classics. In 2018, the PS4 and Nintendo Switch will play host to a 2v2 fighter that’s all about SNK’s huge lineup of feminine fighters. SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy features popular waifu material such as the presence of ladies like Athena, Kula, and Leona.

The game’s engine seems to be modeled after the one that powers KOF XIV, which is a plus to us since that fighter is so awesome. Along with all the female fisticuffs action is a new tag team battle system, the battle ending Dream Finish technique, and a customization mechanic that lets you dress up your favorite SNK ladies. This release is the SNK All-Stars fighter we figured would happen someday. Thank God that day is coming this year.

Brawlout

Developer: Angry Mob

Publisher: Angry Mob

Platform: PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: TBA

There’s been a whole lot of fighters getting released these days that are more akin to the mechanics seen in Super Smash Bros. One of the newest games of that type is Angry Mob’s take on the genre, Brawlout.

The better parts of Nintendo’s party fighter appear here – an eccentric roster, tons of character archetypes, vibrant stages with platforming opportunities and the chance to pull off big combos. Props goes out to Brawlout for featuring some impressive visuals that plays well to its animated art style. Everything we’ve seen so far from this fighter has us very confident about the final product being worth investing in. Carefully choose your Exemplar and head into battle for some good ol’ fashioned local and online beatdowns.

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice

Developer: Byking

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: TBA

AND ANOTHER ONE! Any by that we mean, say hello to another arena fighter that uses the likeness of a popular manga/anime. Byking’s hoping that My Hero Academia: One’s Justice proves to be a hit with the series’ growing fans.

From the looks of things, this game may turn out being much better than expected. For one thing, the whole concept of My Hero Academia (heroes and villains battling it out while using their signature “Quirks”) is fighting game material. Series stalwarts such as Izuku and Tomura enter the fight and tear through all the stages they’ll clash in. Fighting for justice looks to be a task worth taking within this destruction-filled fighter.

Fighting EX Layer

Developer: Arika

Publisher: TBA

Platforms: PS4

Release Date: TBA

Skullomania. Doctrine Dark. Garuda. Those names should be familiar to anyone who’s played the Street Fighter EX games. Before last year, it seemed as if we’d never see those characters in a new fighter ever again. On April Fools Day 2017, Arika dropped a gameplay teaser of what looked to be a revival of their past fighting game franchise.

When news came out that this game was indeed real, fans rejoiced! Fighting EX Layer has since evolved into a current-gen rendition of Arika’s fighting game formula. Which means you can once again activate ground chain combos and sick Super Cancels. Debuting in this revival are Auto Combos, a Progressive command input option and the Gougi boost system. What once was thought to be nothing but a joke has thankfully become a seriously good time.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Developers: Soleil, Soleil Trust Inc.

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

Now that CyberConnect2 has completed their work on the Ultimate Ninja Storm series, a new developer has stepped up to produce Naruto’s gaming exploits. Soleil is lending its talents towards this new take on ninjitsu-fueled arena clashes.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is a team-based fighter that pits teams of four against each other in exciting skirmishes. This game’s wild brawls erupt into powerful ninjitsu abilities being activated, ninjas running up the sides of obstacles, and missions being completed all at the same time. You’ll even get to live out your dreams of becoming a part of Naruto’s world as the game lets you create your own in-game ninja. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is the next generation of of fast-paced ninja combat.

Developer: Project Soul

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

“Welcome…to the new age of history.” While Soulcalibur VI isn’t a complete reboot of the series, its plotline will revisit the events of the first game in the series. The series took a few left turns with the last two mainline entries, but this current-gen release looks to right the ship.

Series mainstays like Mitsurugi and Sophitia will be joined by newcomers, plus new mechanics like the climactic Reversal Edge will make weapons clashes appear more dynamic. Fans should be confident that this sequel will bring Soulcalibur back to its past position of prominence. Tekken 7 satisfied its fanbase last year. Now it’s up to Bandai Namco’s other celebrated fighting game series to do the same.

Blade Strangers

Developer: Studio Saizensen

Publisher: Nicalis

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: TBA

If there’s one thing that fighting game fans don’t mind, it’s more 2D-based fighters that harken back to old-school stylings. Studio Saizensen are releasing a game in that ilk with Blade Strangers, a crossover fighter that features characters from a few Japanese development studios. For anyone who’s aware of titles such as Cave Story+, Sayonara Umihara Kawase, and Code of Princess, this game’s roster should give you a fave to become top-tier with. As far as modes go, the basics are here and accounted for. Blade Strangers looks to be a dark horse contender for one of the better fighting games to hit the FGC in 2018.

Fantasy Strike

Developer: Sirlin Games

Publisher: Sirlin Games

Platforms: PS4, PC

Release Date: TBA

Fantasy Strike is an interesting beast. It’s not concerned with asking players to memorize complex combos. Each character’s super move, throw and two specials are simply tied to a respective button, so it’s easy to wrap your head around the battle system. Casual and hardcore fighting game players alike will be able to pull off impressive combos with just a few button presses.

And by not pressing anything at all, your character gains the ability to counter grabs. Fantasy Strike is doing something different in a market filled with several heavy hitters. Fantasy Strike’s “easy to understand, but deeper the more you play” concept makes it stand out from the pack.

Omen of Sorrow

Developer: AOne Games

Publisher: AOne Games

Platforms: PS4

Release Date: TBA

You know what pains us to say? Capcom’s horror-inspired fighting game franchise Darkstalkers is a non-factor these days. AOne Games is filling the niche fighting game market that Morrigan and her crew once filled with the launch of Omen of Sorrow. This classic 2D brawler features a roster that’s packed with goth-like warriors and things that go bump in the night. The classic horror character gimmicks that still fuel big screen films physically battle it out in this one. Omen of Sorrow lets you wear your opponent out while playing as a werewolf. That’s worth the price of admission alone (especially if you want some Killer Instinct-like action on the PS4).

Super Smash Bros. – Nintendo Switch

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: TBA

The world gasped in awe and then proceeded to break the sound barrier with their screams of adulation when this entry’s teaser trailer dropped. Fans have been eagerly anticipating some sort of confirmation that Super Smash Bros. is coming to the Switch. Now that that dream scenario has been fully realized, they’re looking for even more official news about it. What’s known so far is that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s rendition of Link will be popping up. Plus Splatoon will be getting proper representation in the game with the addition of a male and female Octoling. Super Smash Bros. is one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises and is sure to make a huge splash when it makes its debut on the Switch. Portable battle royals with Nintendo icons sounds like an amazing time well spent!

