Diablo 3: When Does Season 13 Begin?

Season 12 of Diablo 3 wrapped up February 11 so players are left with a little downtime before the start of a brand new season of Blizzard’s long-running action RPG.

Season 12 gave players no new surprises as no new classes were added into the game and the series was actually a no show at BlizzCon 2017. Season 11 saw the debut of the new Necromancer class, a fan favorite returning from Diablo 2. The new class gave Diablo 3 players something new to try out and that’s just what this game needed.

Surprisingly, we don’t have a whole lot of downtime between seasons as we have had in the past. Instead of receiving close to a month, we instead only have about a two week turnaround to get prepared for the next season.

Here are the dates and times that Season 13 of Diablo 3 will begin.

North America: Friday, February 23 @ 5:00 p.m. PST

Friday, February 23 @ 5:00 p.m. PST Europe: Friday, February 23 @ 5:00 p.m. CET

Friday, February 23 @ 5:00 p.m. CET Asia: Friday, February 23 @ 5:00 p.m. KST

Items that are in your Seasonal stash will be sent through the in-game mail system to your non-Seasonal heroes. These items can be claimed by any non-Seasonal hero up to 30 days from the time you first log in after the Season ends. To access these items on PC, enter a game and hit the Mail icon located in the lower left corner of your screen to open your inbox. Console players can do the same by visiting the mailbox found in any town hub. Your gold will transfer over as well.

One thing you should be aware if you have been playing Diablo 3 since the start of the Seasons is that your personal bests from earlier seasons are slowly being removed. Here’s what Blizzard has to say about that.

Starting with Season 10, we removed old personal bests from Season 1. When Season 13 arrives, we will remove old personal bests from Season 4, and so on. We will be doing the same for personal bests from the previous Era when the next one goes live.

If you’re looking forward to seeing what armor sets you will be getting with the start of the new Season, we’ve also got you covered there. Here are the different sets you will be rewarded with as your progress through your seasonal journey.

Barbarian – Might of the Earth

Crusader – Thorns of the Invoker

Demon Hunter – The Shadow’s Mantle

Monk – Monkey King’s Garb

Necromancer – Grace of Inarius

Witch Doctor – Raiment of the Jade Harvester

Wizard – Firebird’s Finery

Players also have the chance of getting new cosmetic rewards as a result of progressing through the season.

As per tradition, Season 13 will introduce new cosmetic rewards, obtainable by progressing through the Season Journey. In addition to the Helm and Shoulders slots of the exclusive Conqueror Set, a brand-new series of portraits themed around Imperius will be available. Those who enjoy collecting pets will also be pleased to see a new arrival—Blaine’s Bear! While traveling together, you may be tempted to ask him why he’s covered in blood, or try removing the sharp objects he carries around. We strongly advise against this.

And so begins another season of Diablo 3, we're already looking forward to the next one.