Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition.

1. You Can Easily Enjoy FFXV in a Cute Art Style

• You can now enjoy the Final Fantasy XV story console game in a revamped rendition for mobile devices. Even if you’ve already played the console version of FFXV, you’ll certainly enjoy re-experiencing the same adventures in an adorable art style with casual touch controls.

2. Features Simple Tap Controls

• Tap to move to the places where you want to go and battle enemies with a tap-attack! The controls are direct, intuitive, and easy for anyone to play. The FFXV battles from the console game have been simplified and re-fashioned for mobile devices.

3. Shift-Break to Instantly Warp and Close in

• By long-pressing on the enemy, you can instantly warp close to your foe and deal a deadly blow. That warp maneuver is also great for getting a good look at your current surroundings and incoming foes since it can transport you to a high vantage point. While you’re hanging up there, plot out where you should go next and how you should approach an upcoming battle encounter. By the way, you can also use Shift-Break to carry out a pre-emptive strike or help out your buddies.

4. Weaken Your Foe and Increase Your Damage Output

• You can weaken your enemies by anticipating their moves and launching certain attacks. For example, by applying a Shift-Break in unison with a MaGitek soldier’s axe attack, you can render him into a weak state. Damages dealt to foes in a weak state increase by 1.5-times.

5. Parry to Your Heart’s Content

• A “parry” icon is sometimes displayed when an enemy makes a strike. If you tap the icon fast enough, you can launch a counter-offensive to heavily damage your enemy. Sometimes you can even put your foe into a weak state.

6. Learn Your Abilities and Boost Your Strength

• You can earn ability points (AP) by leveling up and clearing quests. By unlocking abilities using AP from Ability Call inside the Main Menu, you can make Noctis and his buddies stronger and also learn new moves. Only focus on obtaining abilities that fit into your overall style of play. There’s no need to invest in skills that you’ll probably never utilize.

7. Sell Items and Purchase Weapons

• You’ll find many items and potions lying about the adventure field. Sell those items and purchase as many weapons and accessories as you can during your adventures. At first, the only weapon you’ll have in your inventory is a sword. But you’ll pick up more powerful and larger weaponry over time. It’s easy to swap between your equipped weapon types during battle, so play around with each one to see which is best for a particular situation. Always keep in mind that larger weapons (like the Great Sword) can wipe out multiple enemies. It may take longer to swing that Great Sword, but the big damage it dishes out is a nice tradeoff in that aspect.

8. Break Open the Wooden Boxes and Get the Hidden Item

• Apart from items found on the adventure field, you can also acquire items by breaking open wooden boxes. There are many hidden items that aren’t found in the boxes too, so try and find as many as you can.

9. Pick up Food Ingredients and Cook Recipes

• Sometimes food ingredients are hidden inside items and wooden boxes. If you collect all the required ingredients for a recipe, Ignis will prepare the dish for you at camp. After you eat the food, Noctis and his buddies will get a boost for a given period of time.

10. Have Fun Playing the Chapter Again

• You can replay the chapters you have completed. So try and obtain lots of GIL and experience points, earn lots of AP, boost Noctis and his buddies and acquire more unattained achievements.

