Fortnite: Battle Royale Double Pump Shotgun to Receive Nerf

Epic Games

Surely not even Epic Games could have predicted the overnight success that is Fortnite: Battle Royale. The free-to-play battle royale game exploded onto the scene in late 2017 and hasn’t really looked back. Today, you can find the game usually lurking near the top of Twitch in terms of view as several of the top streamers all play this game.

This doesn’t mean it is without its flaws though and one of those issues is the glaring need to nerf the double pump shotgun. We touched on the issue last month and it appears Epic Games has finally heard the pleas of its gamers and a nerf is coming.

Epic Games will be nerfing the shotgun with the upcoming 3.0.0 update. The new update will now require the weapon to be pumped before firing it again even if you do switch from it. While the wording makes it suggest you will still be able to run a double pump shotgun setup, if you don’t finish the person on the first two shots then you will run into some trouble.

Here’s the Epic Games post found on the Fortnite: Battle Royale subreddit.

Many of you have shared feedback with us regarding Pump Shotguns. Thank you! Your input helps shape the future of Battle Royale and we greatly appreciate your comments and concerns. The Pump Shotgun’s high damage is balanced by its long reload time, and bypassing that weakness makes the weapon stronger than intended. So, with the upcoming release of 3.0.0, we are making an adjustment to the Pump Shotgun behavior. If you fire the Pump Shotgun and quickly switch weapons, the next time it’s selected it will be forced to pump before firing again. This feature will only be enabled for Pump Shotguns, but we will closely monitor other weapon types for similar concerns. Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to seeing you in Season 3!

This does open the door for a triple, quadruple or even a quintuple pump shotgun strategy for the players who don’t want to lose this strong DPS. Obviously, we don’t expect to see anybody running this build but stranger things have happened in the world of Fortnite.

The playerbase seems to be pretty split on whether the strategy actually needed a nerf or not. Defenders of the double pump build say that it can easily be countered by building while those arguing for the nerf say it’s unfair for a player to have such power in such a small amount of time.

While the arguments will likely continue into the future, Epic Games has drawn the line in the sand and will be delivering the nerf. The developer says this will only affect the pump shotgun. If the issue persists, we’re more than likely going to see a few additional tweaks.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.