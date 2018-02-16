Top Fortnite Streamers Put Impulse Grenade to Good Use

Epic Games

Fortnite Battle Royale’s Valentine’s Day update made a few changes that we highlighted here and while we were pretty focused on the buff to the Scoped Assault Rifle we might have actually slept on the new grenade Epic Games added into the game.

The Impulse Grenade is a grenade that instead of blowing up structures and doing damage it will instead create a dome shaped explosion that will send opponents flying instead of killing them on the spot.

One other ways players could use the Impulse Grenade is to launch themselves across buildings in Tilted Towers or using it to gain the high ground in an intense fight.

While this grenade is mostly situational currently, when you do come across those situations then hilarity can ensue. If you’re really skilled at the game then you can end up finding yourself pulling off plays the less experienced can’t.

The grenade can take some getting used to so we recommend playing around with it a little bit first before you try to pull off some cool looking play or go for the final kill with it. Once you do get some time under your belt with the new explosive, you might be able to pull off some of these maneuvers.

While not everyone is on the level of Ninja in the game of Fortnite: Battle Royale, you can potentially still learn a lot by watching these plays and maybe you’ll be able to pull off a few of your own.

Ninja has already shown a few opportunities for these new grenade. One of the few issues with this grenade right now is the fact you aren’t credited with the kill if you use it to eliminate somebody. Since you take fall damage from the grenade, it will instead be counted as a suicide if it ends up finishing off a player.

Best way to end a game? LAUNCH PAD on the guy and Blow him off the mountain… On accident LOL pic.twitter.com/OGGc5f80wJ — Ninja (@Ninja) February 16, 2018

This just happened the most insane impulse grenade play ever! @Ninja pic.twitter.com/6KBCeWrt6k — NRG KingRichard (@KlNGRICHARD) February 16, 2018

THIS WAS THE CLEANEST THING I HAVE EVER DONE #ImpactNade pic.twitter.com/bpxJlqIMFa — Ninja (@Ninja) February 16, 2018

The above clips show some high level plays but anyone should be able to pull them off with enough luck and being in the right place at the right time. However, you also see that the grenade can be used to save yourself from a fatal fall. It might even be possible to be thrown from the grenade and then using your own to save your own life.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.