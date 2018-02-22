Fortnite: Battle Royale: Llama, Crab and Fox Locations

Epic Games

With Season 3 of Fortnite: Battle Royale we received new challenges to complete. In a series of weekly challenges, one of them visiting the fox, the crab and the llama.

While many players probably knew about the llama, the crab and the fox sound like new additions and you may not know where those are located on the map. Luckily, we have pictures of all three of the animals on the map.

The llama was introduced with Junk Junction several updates ago and but we don’t believe the fox and the crab joined at the same time, unless we’re just blind.

To complete this challenge you have to visit these three animal structures. Thankfully you can do this over the course of several games so you don’t have to worry about visiting all three locations and trekking across the map in one game.

Here are the three locations of the animals on the map.

Llama

On the off chance you don’t know where the llama is on the map then this section is for you. You will be able to find the llama at the blue marker on the far northwest corner of the map by Junk Junction. Depending on where the bus goes, it can be a bit of drop but it’s worth it for the challenge.

Just land at the llama and everything is good to go. This isn’t a very popular place to drop so you shouldn’t have much resistance while landing here. You can climb pretty high up into the llama as well so don’t be surprised if you find a chest or two here.

Fox

‌The Fox is a little more secluded area so you’re more likely to miss this one unless you’re out looking for it. You can find this animal in pretty much the northeastern corner of the map on the outside of Wailing Woods.

This fox structure isn’t the best in terms of loot but it is good for getting this challenge done. We can’t imagine too many players dropping here outside of getting this challenge. At the very least, it’s a cool looking building. You can actually find some pretty decent loot in here depending on your RNG.

Crab

For our final animal based structure, we’re going to the southeastern part of the map at the bottom of the Moisty Mire. You can see the crab actually on the map as a little wooden line. Just head on down here and collect your last animal drop.

This location will be a pretty barren location outside of completing the challenge so you shouldn’t have to worry about many people dropping here. Keep in mind when you drop there you probably aren’t going to find a whole bunch of loot. You can knock the legs out and make whatever players are in there drop out of it.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.