Fortnite: Battle Royale: When Does Season 3 Begin?

Epic Games

Season 2 of Fortnite: Battle Royale wraps up today which means we will be seasonless for a short period of time. Luckily, we don’t have a whole lot of downtime between seasons as the action will ramp right back up in just a day.

If you have completed Season 2’s Battle Pass or you’re just finishing a few things up, you have today to do it. Season 3 runs from February 22 to April 30 so players will have plenty of time to get this next Season Pass completed.

Epic Games announced the dates for the season in a Reddit comment and we’re sure it has been announced elsewhere as well.

Players have roughly two months for this season which may seem like a long time but keep in mind the Season 3 Battle Pass has increased from 70 tiers to 100 tiers. Epic has said they have adjusted the XP gains to allow players to still complete this Battle Pass in roughly the same time it took to complete the Season 2 one. Epic gave the timetable of 75-150 hours to complete it but that probably varies by player.

What we don’t know is the exact time the season will switch over because at the time of this writing Season 2 is still active even though it ends today. You will have to purchase the Battle Pass to see the full benefits of the upcoming season which will be purchased with V-Bucks.

Season 3 ditches the medieval skins of the Red and Black Knights from Season 2 and instead launches us into space for the upcoming season. Purchasing the Battle Pass for Season 3 will get you an astronaut skin and we’re likely going to be seeing more space themed skins as we progress through the Battle Pass.

Fortnite: Battle Royale has become a little known for its wacky skins so it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibilities to see an inclusive of an alien skin or something else extraterrestrial. Season 2 didn’t have entirely medieval skins so we could still see some skins that aren’t space themed if that isn’t your cup of tea.

One thing that is new with this season is the ability to earn new loading screens, skydiving FX trails and back blings, which might be what appears on your back but we’re just spit balling here. For 2800 V-Bucks, players will be able to purchase the Battle Pass plus a bonus 25 tiers. Single tiers are also available for 150 V-Bucks each.

Skydiving trails are so hot right now 🔥🔥🔥 #FNBRSeason3 pic.twitter.com/RRIYWr1f1B — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 20, 2018

Epic Games has shown off some of the FX trails which will look cool jumping out of the Battle Bus but might actually give away your position while using a Launch Pad. However, if someone looks up into the sky and sees flames coming out of your avatar, who would really want to mess with that?

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.