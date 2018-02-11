How to Catch Rayquaza in Pokemon Go: Best Throws & Techniques

Niantic

Rayquaza, the flagship Pokemon of Pokemon Emerald, is finally available to fight and catch in Pokemon Go. You may be wondering how to catch the Legendary Pokemon after you’ve defeated it. Well look no further.

According to Forbes, Rayquaza is a bit closer to you in the game than Kyogre but not as close as Ho-Oh.

YouTuber Poke AK recommends tossing the Pokeball from the bottom middle of the screen. He spins the Pokeball clockwise with his right hand and then flings the ball slightly to the left so that it curves to the right. Be sure to aim for the head and try not to hit its neck as that area doesn’t count. Check the video above for a demonstration.

YouTuber LuckyBunz has a very similar method of throwing the Pokeball except that he spins the Pokeball counterclockwise and tosses the ball slightly to the right so that it curves to the left. He also begins winding up the ball right when Rayquaza reels back from its attack animation and then releases it right when the animation ends. LuckyBunz also makes note that Rayquaza has two positions: one lower on the screen and one higher. For the higher position, he does the same throw but higher and to the right side.

LuckyBunz also suggested using a throwing method known as the “Circle Lock” method in which you hold down on the Pokeball till the inner circle of the target circle gets into the Great or Excellent throw range. Then after you get it to the correct range, you let go of the ball and then touch it again only after Rayquaza’s attack animation starts. You then wind up the Pokeball and then throw it during the middle of the animation. The Pokeball will make contact with the Pokemon right as the target circles appear.

Be sure to acquire a dragon or flying medal to increase your catch rate for Rayquaza. You can acquire a bronze medal by catching 10 Pokemon of a certain type, a silver medal by catching 50, and a gold medal by catching 200. Each tier of medal increases the catch rate. Also be sure to get some Razz or Golden Razz berries to increase the catch rate further.

Rayquaza released on February 9 along with brand new Pokemon from generation three. The 20 new Pokemon coming to the game according to The Silph Road subreddit are Castform, Swablu, Altaria, Surskit, Masquerain, Bagon, Shelgon, Salamance, Tailow, Swellow, Volbeat, Illumise, Beldum, Metang, Metagross, Tropius, Wingull, Pelipper, and Chimecho. The remaining gen three Pokemon who are not currently available are Nincada, Ninjask, Shedinja, Kecleon, Clamperl, Huntail, Gorebyss, Regirock, Regie, Registeel, Latias, Latios, Jirachi, and Deoxys.

According to a blog post by Niantic, gen three Pokemon will take over wild encounters until February 13. New Special Boxes are also available to purchase in the in-game store until February 23. Lure Modules will have their duration extended to six hours until February 23.

