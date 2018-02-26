Hunt Showdown: Is It Coming to Xbox One and PS4?

Hunt: Showdown is the latest game from developer/publisher Crytek that is already making a name for itself thanks to the macabre visuals and excellent multiplayer gameplay. Set in Lousiana, players assume the role of a hunter who is tasked with slaying and banishing a demonic entity. Once killed, that player then needs to escape with the bounty without dying to either other players or the various monsters that roam the wilds. It’s a tense PvPvE (Player vs Player vs Environment) game and is currently in the Early Access stage following a successful Alpha earlier this year.

Currently, all for the tests for Hunt: Showdown have been for PC players only, leaving many console players wondering if this title has any plans for a console release. As it stands there is no console version of Hunt: Showdown, regardless of what system you play on. In an interview with the game’s lead designer, Denis Schwartz, Do You Even Game Bro asked if the team had any plans to bring the game to consoles. Schwartz simply stated that “We are bringing Hunt: Showdown to PC first.” In the same interview, Schwartz was asked about the Xbox One X and mid-generation updates to which he commented: “For us developers, it’s always nice to have more power at our fingertips. From that point of view, console updates are very welcome.”

Initially we will release on PC. Aside from this we do not have any further details. Keep an eye out for updates in the future. — Hunt: Showdown (@HuntShowdown) February 22, 2018

Crytek’s focus on “PC first” was reinforced four months ago in a response on Reddit from the developers narrative designer Fasih Sayin aka dreamkin. When asked if the game would ever come to consoles, Sayin stated: “We haven’t announced any console versions yet. This doesn’t necessarily mean the game won’t ever be available on consoles. But at this stage of development, we’re focusing on the PC for now.” Despite Crytek’s focus on the PC version of Hunt: Showdown it’s clear that a console version isn’t completely ruled out. However, since the game is in Early Access, we don’t suspect an Xbox One or PS4 release until the game reaches a 1.0 version.

The reasoning behind this could simply be the technical limitations, as Hunt: Showdown is a fairly demanding game even on the lower settings. This title has suffered from numerous fps issues and hasn’t reached a stage where it’s optimized for PC players yet. Until this happens players shouldn’t expect any real news regarding a console iteration of this multiplayer title. Sadly, the only way we see Hunt: Showdown hitting consoles is for the Xbox One via their own Early Access program. We still don’t see this happening, but it would be surprising if Crytek never released a console version of this game.

We will release on PC first, for future updates follow us on social media and sign up on our website. — Hunt: Showdown (@HuntShowdown) October 16, 2017

As it stands, console players will need to simply wait and see if Crytek decides to bring their game to Xbox One or PS4. Right now, there only focus is on the PC version so don’t expect a console iteration anytime soon. We will update this piece as more information becomes available or any new developments are made.

