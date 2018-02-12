How Many Trainers Do You Need to Beat Rayquaza in Pokemon Go?

Niantic

Rayquaza, the flagship Pokemon of Pokemon Emerald, is now available to fight from now until March 16. If you’re trying to capture Rayquaza, you may be wondering what is the minimum amount of trainers you need in order to be successful in defeating it. Heavy asked users on the Pokemon Go and The Silph Road subreddits just that.

From our calculations and data, the average number of trainers present for each Raid was five. However, the most common number of players reported to be in each group was four. So you should be okay with four to five players. The lowest number of trainers in a group reported was three, though Forbes claims that as little as two were able to take down the mighty Rayquaza. The highest number of trainers in a group reported was 12.

As for what trainer level you need to be at, the average trainer level reported was 35. However the most common reported level was 33. The lowest level was 27 and the highest was 40. The majority of trainers were above level 30, so you and your Pokemon should be at that level and above as well. To figure out what level your Pokemon is at, you can use this website and enter your CP, HP, and Stardust needed to power up to find your IV and level.

Redditor ElectroBlade completed a Raid with four players with himself at level 40 and the others at around 30-35. They recalled seeing a level 40 Jynx, a level 38.5 Articuno, a level 37.5 Cloyster with Blizzard, Dragonites, Golem, Donphan, and Snorlax being deployed during the Raid. They defeated Rayquaza with about a minute to spare.

Redditor Mastiphal87 completed the Raid with four players at level 36, 33, 33, and 27. Despite having to go back into the fight from the lobby twice after wiping out, they managed to beat Rayquaza with 20 seconds left. Mastipha187 was the only one using a high-level Jynx.

Redditor cb325 said that they beat two raids in a row with a group of three. Both times they had about a minute left on the clock.

Redditor cinci89 was in the group of 12 but they struggled with the Raid because most of the players were young and inexperienced. They had a whole party wipe but scraped by with a quarter of the time left.

Rayquaza released on February 9 along with brand new Pokemon from the Hoenn region of the Pokemon games. The 20 new Pokemon coming to the game according to The Silph Road subreddit are Castform, Swablu, Altaria, Surskit, Masquerain, Bagon, Shelgon, Salamance, Tailow, Swellow, Volbeat, Illumise, Beldum, Metang, Metagross, Tropius, Wingull, Pelipper, and Chimecho. The remaining Hoenn Pokemon who are not currently available are Nincada, Ninjask, Shedinja, Kecleon, Clamperl, Huntail, Gorebyss, Regirock, Regie, Registeel, Latias, Latios, Jirachi, and Deoxys.

According to Niantic, Hoenn region Pokemon will take over wild encounters until February 13. New Special Boxes are also available to purchase in the in-game store until February 23 and Lure Modules will have their duration extended to six hours until February 23 as well.

