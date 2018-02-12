Pokemon Go: What’s In the Special Boxes?

Niantic

Special Boxes containing useful items are now available in the in-game shop of Pokemon Go. While previous Special Boxes were tied to special events like Halloween or the Holidays, these special boxes coincide with the release of 20 new Pokemon from generation three along with the Legendary Pokemon Rayquaza. The Special Boxes will be available from now until February 23 according to a blog post by Niantic.

Here are the contents of each Special Box:

Special Box – 480 Coins 3 Incense 2 Egg Incubators 6 Star Pieces Great Box – 780 Coins 4 Egg Incubators 3 Lucky Eggs 6 Premium Raid Passes 8 Star Pieces Ultra Box – 1480 Coins 8 Egg Incubators 6 Lucky Eggs 12 Premium Raid Passes 20 Star Pieces

Incense and Lucky Eggs are normally 80 Coins for each one; Premium Raid Passes are normally 100 Coins for each one; and Egg Incubators are normally 150 Coins. You cannot get Star Pieces in the in-game shop on their own.

While this looks like a good deal, keep in mind that these new Special Boxes offer less valuable items than previous ones. The Holiday 2017 Special Box had four Lucky Eggs, two Premium Raid Passes, and five Star Pieces. The Holiday 2017 Great Box carried two Super Incubators, eight Lucky Eggs, three Premium Raid Passes, and 10 Star Pieces. And the Holiday 2017 Ultra Box contained six Super Incubators, 16 Lucky Eggs, 10 Premium Raid Passes, and 20 Star Pieces. Unlike previous Special Boxes, the new ones do not offer Super Incubators or Berries.

Star Pieces increase Stardust earned by 50 percent for 30 minutes according to PokemonGoHub and were introduced during the Holiday 2017 event.

The 20 new Pokemon coming to the game according to The Silph Road subreddit are Castform, Swablu, Altaria, Surskit, Masquerain, Bagon, Shelgon, Salamance, Tailow, Swellow, Volbeat, Illumise, Beldum, Metang, Metagross, Tropius, Wingull, Pelipper, and Chimecho. The remaining gen three Pokemon who are not currently available are Nincada, Ninjask, Shedinja, Kecleon, Clamperl, Huntail, Gorebyss, Regirock, Regie, Registeel, Latias, Latios, Jirachi, and Deoxys.

Volbeat are exclusive to Europe and Asia-Pacific regions; Illumise are exclusive to the Americas and Africa; and Tropius are exclusive to Africa as well as parts of the Mediterranean and the Middle East. Plusle and Minun are no longer region exclusives and are available globally.

Castform changes form depending on the weather. Normal form is encountered in cloudy and partly cloudy weather; sunny form in sunny/clear and windy weather; rainy form in rainy weather; and snowy form in snowy and foggy weather.

The Pokemon Swablu, Snorunt, Dewgong, Jynx, Azumarill, Piloswine, Feraligatr, and Rayquaza have been added as Raid Bosses. Rayquaza will be available to fight until March 16. Kyogre will disappear from Raid Battles on February 14.

According to a blog post by Niantic, gen three Pokemon will take over wild encounters until February 13. Lure Modules will have their duration extended to six hours until February 23.

