PUBG February 21 Update: How to Fix Frame Rate Stutter

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds newest update has arrived that aims to squash some bugs, adjust some minor mechanics, and introduce two new loot crates. However, the sixth update for the 1.0 version of PUBG also came with an unexpected problem. Upon its release waves of players reported extreme frame rate dips and stuttering. This happened to me as well with my pre-update version reaching 120 fps and my post update version dropping down to 40 fps. For many, this makes the game borderline unplayable and is extremely concerning given how important every second is in PUBG.

PC players, we are aware that some players are experiencing intermittent stuttering during a match. Our engineers are investigating the issue. Please disable replay and death cam functions as a temporary solution. Apologies for the inconvenience. — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) February 22, 2018

Developer Bluehole Studios have already taken to Twitter and acknowledged this issue is being looked at. In order to fix your frame rate, you will need to go to disable both your Death Cam and Replay functionality. This should boost your frame rate and make the game perform like it did before the patch was implemented. You can also try lowering your graphics quality in case this wasn’t enough to fix your issue. Keep in mind this is only for the PC version of PUBG, so Xbox One users shouldn’t have to worry about their frame rate suffering.

To actually disable your Death Cam and Replay head into your menu and then go to the Gameplay tab on the far right. Scroll all the way down to and click the boxes marked Death Cam and Replay. They need to say Disabled next to them if you want the game to run smoothly. After this, click Apply and then return to your game.

For those wondering here are the rest of the patch notes for the February 21 update:

Lobby Added a “friends only” invite preference option on the friends list You can choose to receive all / friends only / block all via drop down menu

You can invite a player directly from their career screen Invite button won’t show if the player is offline or unable to be invited

New Crates Added two new crates (free / paid)

Changed the crate system New paid crate (FEVER) can be obtained separately from the “weekly crates” screen

You can open the paid crate box with the Early Bird key which is purchasable in the Steam market

New free crate (MILITIA) has a 40% drop rate. Drop rates for previous crates are shown below SURVIVOR: 10% WANDERER: 10% BIKER: 20% DESPERADO: 20% MILITIA (New): 40%

The below chart shows the individual drop rate per item that can be earned through the new free/paid crate boxes FEVER items Zest Turtleneck (White): 15% School Shoes (Beige): 15% Mesh Polo Shirt: 10% Combat Gloves (Khaki): 10% Checkered Shirt (Coral): 10% Hi-top Canvas Sneakers (Pink): 10% Retro Polo Shirt: 5% Combat Pants (Coral): 5% Zest Sunglasses: 4.5% Zest Loafers with Socks: 4.5% Denim Bootcut Pants: 4.5% Zest Bootcut Pants: 2.5% Zest Silk Scarf: 1.3% Floral Retro Jacket: 1.3% Zest Retro Jacket: 0.6% Zest Denim Jacket: 0.32% Cropped Corset: 0.32% Zest Checkered Skirt: 0.16%

MILITIA items Tank Top (Gray): 20% Raglan T-shirt (Red/White): 20% Polo Shirt (Pink): 20% Vintage Polo Shirt: 20% Military Shirt (Gray): 6.5% Military Trousers (Black): 6.5% Long Sleeved Turtleneck (Black): 3% Utility Belt (Brown): 1.4% Camo Tank Top (Red): 1.4% Military Boots (Black): 0.4% Battle Belt: 0.28% Vintage Gas Mask: 0.28% Leather Bootcut Pants: 0.08% Military Jacket (Black): 0.05% Military Cap (Black): 0.05% Cowboy Hat (Brown): 0.028% Faux Leather Jacket: 0.0128% Cowboy Hat (White): 0.0128% Military Skirt (Black): 0.0064%

World Replaced some fences in Miramar to unbreakable fences or walls in order to optimize the client. Gameplay When the player is riding in the airplane, they will no longer be able to see the inside of the airplane. This is to improve the early game client and server performance Other players will be visible once they jump out of the airplane When riding the airplane, you can check the number of remaining passengers via the new UI element at the bottom left of the screen

Replays When reporting someone through the replay system, we now receive a 1 minute replay file centered on the point of your report It is impossible to report through a replay file which has been created longer than a week ago It is impossible to report the same player multiple times in the same replay file

Bug Fixes Fixed the issue where the player would die from falling when vaulting and climbing

Fixed the issue where after reconnecting to the game, the player would get a glitched view when using ADS on their weapon

Fixed the issue where the player didn’t receive any damage after entering a vehicle from a prone position and then exiting while the vehicle was moving

Fixed the issue where after entering the vehicle (passenger seat) from prone position and using heal/boost items, the player was shown using the items in prone position instead of sitting down Misc. Made changes to prevent the reduced heal/boost time cheat

The new Fever Crates can be purchased individually and will have a starting cost of 1,400 BP. This will double in price after each crate and require keys to unlock.

Update One:

PC players, the intermittent stuttering issue has now been resolved. Thank you for your patience. — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) February 22, 2018

According to Bluehole, the frame rate issue has been resolved. If you are still running into issues consider still disabling the Death Cam and Replay functionality just to be safe.

