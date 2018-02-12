WATCH: Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Blanka Reveal Trailer

In 2017, Street Fighter V producer Yoshinori Ono unveiled the full slate of Season 3 DLC characters.

Along with that huge announcement came the news that those characters would be released at a faster pace. So far, the rollout for those additional fighters has been moving along nicely. Once Arcade Edition launched, Sakura became playable at launch. And now we know that her furry, green companion Blanka will be joining the game’s roster in February. To commemorate the occasion, Capcom dropped a gameplay trailer for the classic “World Warrior.” Blanka’s moveset consists of his classic repertoire, but one of his newest moves is a savage command grab. His liberal use of electricity stays intact, plus he’s still capable of rolling into the air and confusing his foes. Blanka still looks to be a problem on the battlefield and should be familiar to those who mastered him in Street Fighter IV.

Be sure to watch him in action in the trailer posted below and also read up on his unique skillset:

– V-Skill: Coward Crouch – Blanka immediately ducks for cover for a short time before rising back up. His V-Skill can avoid many attacks, including fireballs. After performing Coward Crouch, Blanka can follow up with either Wild Lift (Punch Button) or Raid Jump (Kick Button). Wild Lift sees Blanka move forward while swinging his arms up to launch the opponent in the air and can be followed up by a normal, special move, or even a Critical Art. Using Raid Jump, Blanka swiftly jumps in the air where he can use any mid-air attack to advance. – V-Trigger I: Jungle Dynamo – Blanka’s V-Trigger I gives his special roll attacks more damage and can then be followed up by certain attacks, including his Critical Art. It also powers up his Electric Thunder and changes the animation so Blanka steps forward while unleashing the electric current. On hit, the opponent is launched slightly in the air and can be followed up with a rolling attack. Finally, Jungle Dynamo unlocks Ground Shave Rolling (HP+HK), which can be used as a combo extender or a way to charge in. This move was a super move in previous games, but is now a special move in SFV: AE. – V-Trigger II: Lightning Beast – Lightning Beast unlocks a special move, Rolling Cannon (Direction + HP+HK), which can be performed after using Rolling Attack, Back Step Rolling, and Vertical Rolling. Rolling Cannon can be used in multiple ways, such as extending a combo for more damage or changing positions to surprise the opponent. – Critical Art: Dynamic Rolling – In this Critical Art, Blanka slams his opponent into the ground in a series of electrifying rolls that ends in a move reminiscent of Lightning Cannonball from Street Fighter IV.

Blanka will become available on February 20 and arrive with his Regular, Story, Battle, and Nostalgia costumes in tow.

Check out more gaming coverage from Heavy.