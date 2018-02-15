New Twitch Prime Loot is Civilization IV: The Complete Edition

If you watch any major streamer on Twitch, you’ve likely heard this one before: If you have Amazon Prime you can link it to your Twitch account and now you have Twitch Prime. With Twitch Prime you can subscribe to your favorite streamer once a month for free without it auto renewing.

What you may not have know about Twitch Prime is the fact that you can get free loot just by having it. This can come in the form of free in-game items, loot boxes or even full game downloads. Beginning today and ending February 21 you will be able to pick up Civilization 4 with all of the DLC for free. That’s right, there’s more to Twitch Prime than just receiving free options for subscribing.

Civilization 4 may have come out over a decade ago but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a classic and still worth playing today. This was the game that brought the game into the 3D look we know today along with a variety of other changes.

Like many Civilization games, Civilization 4 is at its best when you have all of the expansion packs and that’s what you’ll be getting with this Twitch Prime loot. Even though there are two numbered entries ahead of this one and a space spin-off, this game still remains a fan favorite and is surely a game you will still be able to sink hours upon hours into.

The Beyond the Sword, Colonization and Warlords DLC add tons of content to an already meaty game so you’re sure to find something to like about this entry if you’re a fan of the series.

If you’re a Twitch Prime member, all you have to do is head to Twitch, head to the top and click on the crown and collect your loot. Civilization 4 isn’t the only thing being given away right now so be sure to check out all the other available loot while you’re there.

There is also a free trial to Twitch Prime if you have not tried the service before. You will be able to claim all of the loot and keep it after your trial membership runs out. You can read more about getting a Twitch Prime membership right here.

You’ll need to redeem this through the Twitch desktop app instead of getting a code to redeem through Steam, but the game will remain yours to keep once the free game offer expires.

Now isn’t a bad time to be Twitch Prime subscriber. Coming up at the end of month will be a limited-time free offer for the first Devil May Cry title in anticipation for the upcoming release of Devil May Cry HD Collection on Xbox One, PS4 and PC. You can read more about this in this Capcom blog post.

