BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle: News, Release Date, Characters and More

Picture this – Ragna teaming up with Hyde to do battle against Yosuke and Ruby.

Anime fighting game fans are frothing at the mouth at the thought of watching that match play out. Arc System Works will make that never before seen match and more like it a reality. BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will emerge as the ultimate anime fighting game crossover.

Come June, the strongest characters from three of Arc System Works’ most recent fighters will duke it out in team-based battles. And as a bonus, four heroes from the RWBY anime will make an appearance and showcase their powers alongside the rest of the roster.

Get to know everything there is to know about BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle with this complete breakdown.

Release Date

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is scheduled for release on June 5, 2018.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Reveal Trailer

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Platforms

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch on the following platforms – PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Characters

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is a crossover fighter that features a roster comprised of characters from the following games and anime – BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena, Under Night In-Birth, and the animated web series RWBY. There will be 20 characters available for play at launch, with 20 more characters to follow post-launch as DLC. Refer to the lists below to see what the launch roster will comprise of and which characters will come as a part of future DLC:

– Ragna the Bloodedge (BlazBlue)

– Jin Kisaragi (BlazBlue)

– Rachel Alucard (BlazBlue)

– Hazama (BlazBlue)

– Noel Vermillion (BlazBlue)

– Azrael (BlazBlue)

– Iron Tager (BlazBlue)

– Makoto Nanaya (BlazBlue)

– ν-No.13- (BlazBlue)

– Es (BlazBlue)

– Hyde (Under Night In-Birth)

– Linne (Under Night In-Birth)

– Waldstein (Under Night In-Birth)

– Gordeau (Under Night In-Birth)

– Yū Narukami (Persona 4 Arena)

– Yōsuke Hanamura (Persona 4 Arena)

– Chie Satonaka (Persona 4 Arena)

– Yukiko Amagi (Persona 4 Arena)

– Ruby Rose (RWBY)

– Weiss Schnee (RWBY)

– Cross Tag Character Pack #1 (this pack will be available for two weeks as a free download once the game launches): Platinum the Trinity (BlazBlue), Kanji Tatsumi (Persona 4 Arena), and Orie (Under Night In-Birth)

– Cross Tag Character Pack #2: Aegis (Persona 4 Arena), Carmine (Under Night In-Birth), and Jūbei (BlazBlue)

– Cross Tag Character Pack #3: Still unknown…

– Cross Tag Character Pack #4: Still unknown…

– Cross Tag Character Pack #5: Still unknown…

– Cross Tag Character Pack #6: Still unknown…

– Free DLC: Blake Belladonna and Yang Xiao Long (RWBY)

Each Cross Tag Character Pack will cost $4.99 individually upon launch. You can choose to get access to all six of them by getting the Cross Tag Character Collection, which costs $19.99.

Modes

This Arc System Works developed fighter will feature the usual gamut of modes its fighters are known to include. Episode Mode is the game’s mainline story campaign, which focuses on an original plot that sees the characters from all four universes converge in a mysterious singularity known as the “Phantom Field.” Tactics Mode will act as the game’s tutorial. Also on deck are Survival Mode, Training Mode, Gallery Mode, and a Replay Theater.

Gameplay Mechanics

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle’s fights play out on a 2D plane. Two teams comprised of two characters battle it out until both members of a team are defeated. Both members of a team have their own life bar and are able to be called in for an assist attack or tag in to give their partner a breather. There’s a single button assigned to tagging in another character, while there’s another button used to call upon a Partner Skill (pressing forward or back in tandem with this button activates different teammate maneuvers).

Team-based combos and abilities are done by relying on a meter known as the Cross Gauge. The Cross Gauge is used to activate a Cross Burst – pressing all four attack buttons or a single assigned button calls in your partner to attack and have the other character retreat (this uses 100-percent of the Cross Gauge). The Cross Gauge can also be used to activate a Cross Combo, a powerful two-person assault.

The Auto-Combo (which is now referred to as a Smart Combo) can be utilized during battle – this special combo occurs when a player quickly taps on the either the light or heavy attack buttons. The Heat Gauge (the meter underneath a character that works as a Super Move resource meter) has been renamed the Skill Gauge. Using a single portion of the Skill Gauge activates a Crash Assault – while in the middle of using a Distortion Skill (super special move), you can call in your partner to follow up your super move with one of their own. Distortion Skills can be activated simply by inputting a special movement command and pressing the strong attack and Crash Assault buttons simultaneously.

You’ll be able to throw your opponent, pushblock attacks (known as the Reject Guard) by using half of your Skill Gauge, and employ the use of the Reversal Action. The overhead attack has been labeled the Crash Assault (a strike that’s unblockable when landed upon crouching opponents), which is tied to a single button.

The Overdrive ability from the BlazBlue series has been renamed the Resonance Blaze – this ability can only be activated after one member of a team has been downed. The surviving partner is granted access to a host of boosts – health regain, the power to refill the Skill and Cross Gauge much quicker, Skills (special moves) can now be canceled into Distortion Skills, and those Distortion Skills become much stronger. Note that the Resonance Blaze can only be called upon once per round.

Trailers

Pre-Order

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is available for pre-order through Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. The Standard Edition of the game is priced at $49.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition, which comes with the base game and

the Cross Tag Character Collection, costs $69.99.

