10 Best Far Cry Arcade Maps

Far Cry 5‘s Arcade mode lets players take 9,000 items (according to Kotaku) from some of Ubisoft’s most well known games and use them to craft their own levels in the level editor. The mode needs some improvements but there are already a bunch of levels to play. Some of them are good, some are bad (mostly bad), but there are some gems on par with anything you could find in the main game. Here are 10 of the best Far Cry Arcade maps.

Now Far Cry Arcade doesn’t have a search function yet so it’s not like you can find these maps directly. You have to hope that the maps pop up when you start up the mode. But we hope that you check them out when they do. Also this article so far only covers the solo and co-op section of Far Cry Arcade. We’ll be adding more great maps as they come.

1. Mountain Ops Alpha by d4eadp001

d4adp001 crafts a well designed level that makes one think of Goldeneye 007 as they sneak around an icy mountainside base inspired by Far Cry 4. The linear level has a great sense of pacing with enemies placed in just the right spots to make the level feel like a complete adventure. And of course there’s plenty of structures to climb up for vantage points. Good job!

2. VIP Down by addizero00

Addizero00’s VIP Down has the player taking out key targets in a fortress in the forest. It’s great to sneak up and along the walls of the fort while sniping at bad guys and then swooping into the main structure to take on the final target before running off. It’s also got a great atmosphere that wouldn’t be out of place in the main game, with the player driving up to the fort and seeing corpses lining the front and walls as well as a bombed out section in the back. It’s a very inspired and fun level.

3. The Fathers Retreat by ClockworkRevenge

This map makes great use of tight corridors as you make your way through lots of bad guys before the final showdown with the Father himself and his followers. It also makes good use of lighting to really set the mood of a final confrontation. It may be short but it’s still a challenging and fun map.

4. Temple of the Moon by Tango_Wild

For something a bit spookier, look no further than Temple of the Moon by Tango_Wild. The lighting is both beautiful and eerie with deep purples and blues. You can’t forget about the Angel enemies and their unsettling chatter. And watch out for the bigfoot at the end. The climbing can be a bit spotty but overall it’s a good, atmospheric map.

5. Dead Island by EnderDragonlPD

The Angels make great stand-ins for zombies in Far Cry Arcade, and EnderDragon1PD puts them to decent use in their homage to Dead Island. The red background is a little too thick but it adds to the creepy environment. It’s satisfying to mow down zombies with nothing but your shotgun. Nice work.

6. The Last Stand by DangerouzDillon

Our personal favorite Far Cry Arcade map so far, The Last Stand by DangerouzDillon, places players in an army fending off a horde of 164 zombies with infinite ammo, a selection of great weapons, and mounted machine guns. It as close to a zombie-infested warzone you’re going to get in Far Cry 5 and it’s great fun. You’re constantly moving around the limited yet functional battleground taking down zombies and protecting allies. It becomes tenser and tenser as your army’s numbers are reduced. The map really wowed us and we can’t wait to play again.

7. Island Bow by Jamesdude555

Island Bow has you liberating a small outpost crawling with enemies with nothing but a bow… and infinite explosive arrows… and a shotgun. As you can imagine, it’s great to tear around the island both aggressively and stealthily. Plus the beach vista is gorgeous and is reminiscent of Far Cry 3. It’s short yet sweet fun.

8. Vietnam Base by H20_UNLEASHED

H20_UNLEASHED makes great use of dense foliage and lightning to recreate the battlefield of the Vietnam war. Adding to the atmosphere is the fact that you start out defenseless but pick up weapons from your deceased comrades at the site of a helicopter crash. And that’s all before you even get to the base itself. It’s a great map that makes great use of decorative effects to create a specific mood. Just be sure to bring a friend because the base itself is a bit ridiculous with enemy placement.

9. The Stone Age by chrisgaming13yt

While the map feels a bit underdeveloped with a small map surrounded by empty textures, it’s still good fun. I mean, how can you go wrong with shooting down an outpost with a helicopter or plane while other helicopters come after you? Plus the desert aesthetic is a good change of pace. Needs work but it’s still fun.

10. Avant-garde by Jeitt51

Don’t worry, this map isn’t all that artsy fartsy. Avant-garde has you taking out a smaller outpost which puts you into a false sense of security before you come across a massive base filled with tough enemies, mortars, and more. Thankfully your ordinance is just as formidable whether you’re going in stealthily or aggressively. It’s a well designed map for people looking for a great challenge.

