Fighting EX Layer: Release Date, Characters, News & More

Arika is responsible for taking Street Fighter into the realm of 3D in 1996.

The Japanese fighting game developer mixed in the fast-paced combat Ryu and the World Warriors were known for with a new graphics engine. Street Fighter’s popular cast members were joined by Arika’s own group of wild combatants. After Street Fighter EX, Arika went off to create their own arcade fighter – Fighting Layer. That underrated title built upon the solid fundamentals seen in Arika’s past work.

Now that we’ve entered 2018, Arika has returned to release another fighter – a spiritual successor to their last fighter that now includes several familiar faces. Fighting EX Layer was once thought to be nothing but a cruel April Fool’s joke, but it is indeed real.

Before you become reacquainted with Skullomania and Co., check out this breakdown of Arika’s upcoming fighter.

Fighting EX Layer Release Date

Fighting EX Layer has been announced for release before the end of June 2018.

Fighting EX Layer Reveal Trailer

Fighting EX Layer Platforms

The sole platform that Fighting EX Layer has been announced for release on is PS4. Should the game do well, Arika will also release a PC version and produce a physical version of the game.

Characters

Fighting EX Layer marks the return of several fan favorite characters from the Street Fighter EX series. Check out the list below to see who’s making a comeback and what Street Fighter EX entry they hail from:

– Allen Snider (Street Fighter EX)

– Blair Dame (Street Fighter EX)

– Darun Mister (Street Fighter EX)

– Doctrine Dark (Street Fighter EX)

– Garuda (Street Fighter EX)

– Hokuto/Shirase (Street Fighter EX)

– Jack (Street Fighter EX)

– Kairi (Street Fighter EX)

– Shadowgeist (Street Fighter EX2)

– Skullomania (Street Fighter EX)

Modes

The known modes that will appear in Fighting EX Layer are as follows – Online Vs. (Ranked Match, Lobby Match, Record, and Leaderboard), Offline Vs., Training, and Gougi. Arika has stated that their fighter will feature a single-player mode of some kind, but no Story Mode. The entire cast will only come with Japanese voice-overs, plus there will be no support for legacy controllers at launch.

Gameplay Mechanics

Fighting EX Layer is a 3D fighter with 2D fighting game mechanics. Like Arika’s past fighters, this latest entry will feature signature elements such as Super Cancels, Running, and Side Stepping. Super Cancels occur when a character transitions into performing another Super Move while that character is already in the process of pulling one of. Ground Chain Combos are performed by hitting the Light, Medium, and Heavy attack buttons in quick succession.

Casual fighting game fans will be happy to know that Auto Combos will be implemented into the gameplay. There are two command input functions you can select before battle – Classic and Progressive. The Classic function sticks to the familiar formula of special/Super Move inputs from past Street Fighter EX games. The Progressive control method simplifies the inputs needed to activate any and all special/Super Moves.

The most interesting mechanic to be featured in Fighting EX Layer is the Gougi system. This newly implemented mechanic is similar to the Gems system first seen in Street Fighter X Tekken. The Gougi system allows players to choose from a set of pre-made Gougi decks. These decks come with a host of special boosters that activate once certain conditions are met during battle. For example, the Infinity Deck centers on giving a character infinite Super meter. The Aggro Deck focuses on making a character even stronger. You can expect to come across Gougi activation conditions such as “avoid being hit for 10 seconds” and “use 10 bars of Super Meter.”

In an interview with Denfami Nico Gamer, Arika president Akira Nishitani provided more insight into how the Gougi system works and how it will impact players’ fighting game behaviors:

Furthermore, if a Gougi activates once, then it will stay activated throughout all rounds until the battle is settled. Therefore, the first round and the last round will never be the same. In some fighting games there are examples of meter carrying over between rounds; but generally even if the rounds change, the game stays the same. I wanted to make it so the game itself changes as the match goes on. Things like ‘my opponent now has super armor activated, I have to change the way I attack.’

Trailers

Pre-Order

Fighting EX Layer will be sold digitally on the PS4 in two different editions – Light and Standard. The Light Edition will come with five Gougi decks and 12 characters (excluding Shirase). That version of the game will cost $39.99. As for the Standard Edition, that version will come with 15 Gougi decks and 12 characters (you’ll get access to Shirase with this one). The Standard Edition will cost $59.99. The DLC items announced for the game thus far includes “Type-A” and “Type-Gold” character color variations.

