Fortnite Anarchy Acres Treasure Map Location

Another week of Fortnite: Battle Royale’s Season 3 is here and with it come a new set of weekly challenges. You can complete these challenges in any week so don’t worry if you still haven’t completed Week 1 or Week 2 as you still have plenty of time to do so. This week’s challenge asks players to follow the treasure map at Anarchy Acres, which we have done for you.

The thing with these treasure maps is you don’t have to actually look at the map itself but you can instead go to the location on the map right away which will save a lot of trouble. Many times the map is hard to read anyways so you’ll really need to think hard, or get lucky, if you were to ever stumble across the Battle Pass.

The Battle Pass is actually located pretty far off in no man’s land so before today you’d be hard pressed to run into players here. Today and possibly through the rest of the week you’ll probably find this spot to be really congested with players as they look to find the Battle Pass star.

The star is located in the northwest part of the B2 quadrant on the map. It’s near a giant rock so it’s pretty hard to miss if you know where to look. As we said before, you’ll probably be seeing a lot of other players in the area doing this challenge so you will definitely know you’re on the right track.

Once you find the star you must finish the match out for it count. This means if you land there just to collect the star and quit, it will not register as you getting the star. Luckily if you don’t feel like playing at the moment you can just conveniently slide off the edge of the map to your doom and quickly finish the match.

You have until the season ends to get all of the challenges done, including this one, so you don’t have to worry about getting all of them done in one day but you can instead take your time. Outside of visiting the three gas stations for this week, the rest of this weeks challenges should be obtained naturally just by playing the game.

Season 3 ditches the medieval skins of the Red and Black Knights from Season 2 and instead launches us into space for the upcoming season. Purchasing the Battle Pass for Season 3 will get you an astronaut skin and we’re likely going to be seeing more space themed skins as we progress through the Battle Pass.

Players have roughly two months to complete all the tiers in this season which may seem like a long time but keep in mind the Season 3 Battle Pass has increased from 70 tiers to 100 tiers. Epic has said they have adjusted the XP gains to allow players to still complete this Battle Pass in roughly the same time it took to complete the Season 2 one. Epic Games gave the timetable of 75-150 hours to complete it but that probably varies by player.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

