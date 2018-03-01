Fortnite: Battle Royale Pool, Windmill & Umbrella Challenge Location

Season 3 of Fortnite: Battle Royale introduced Weekly Challenges into the mix that give players some goals to accomplish to help their Battle Pass rank up.

Many of these challenges involve killing opponents in certain locations or opening chests but some of them involve you following a map or finding hidden locations on the map.

Week 2 asks players to search between a pool, a windmill and an umbrella to find a hidden marker. This is pretty much the same thing that was asked of us in Week 1 with the Dusty Depot treasure map but this time we don’t have a map to check back on.

The location is actually pretty easy to find if you know what to look for. Remember the pool we found the forbidden dancing location at? This pool actually is the same pool mentioned in the challenge.

If you look on your map and go west of Anarchy Acres, the location of the windmill, you can actually see an umbrella on the map. This isn’t a physical umbrella but instead it’s a land formation just shaped like an umbrella. Tricky, right?

Almost directly between the hotel, the umbrella and Anarchy Acres is a small foothill with a tree. Just head up to this tree and you’ll find the marker and complete the challenge for this week. Remember to stick with us next week for the new challenge and likely a new location. The influx of players running around should be a dead giveaway.

If you’re lucky like us, you’ll run into a bunch of other players all looking for the location and you’ll share some unwritten oath with them to not attack until everyone finds the location. Fortnite: Battle Royale players really do stick together.

Also coming today with the new challenges is update 3.1.0 and a brand new weapon and location. The Hunting Rifle is the new weapon and it came instead of the jetpack which has since been pushed back to a later date.

The Hunting Rifle is a single shot rifle effective at medium to long ranges but it will not feature a scope. Just become a sharpshooter and you should have some success with this new weapon.

Another new thing that arrived with this update is a brand new point of interest next to Flush Factory called Lucky Loot. From the looks of things, it looks like this new location takes on the look of the Shrines that were in the game and adopted them into the game as a whole location. This new location can be found at the southern edge of the map.

For a full list of patch notes you can read them right here. Stay tuned for the patch notes involving the jetpack possibly next week.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.