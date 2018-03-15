Fortnite: Battle Royale: 5 Different Ice Cream Truck Locations

Week 4 of Fortnite: Battle Royale’s Battle Pass has arrived and with come a new set of challenges for players to complete.

Outside of the usual challenges of killing players in certain locations, opening chests in certain locations, etc. we usually have to travel to certain locations and find things and that’s no different this time around.

Week 4’s challenge asks players to visit five different ice cream truck locations. If you remember back a few weeks this challenge is similar to the one that asked players to visit five different forbidden dancing locations.

Ice cream trucks are no doubt a familiar sight for players if they’ve been playing the game for a long period of time. There are many trucks on the map but you only have to visit five to complete the challenge so we’re just going to list five of them out for you.

You don’t have to visit all five trucks in one game so you can take your time if you’d like and complete the challenge over the course of five games or you can speedrun and do them all in one game. Whatever you decide to do, here are five different ice cream truck locations for you.

Another challenge this week asks players to eliminate opponents in Tomato Town so why not knock out two birds with one stone and visit the ice cream truck here? Tomato Town isn’t very big so it’s pretty hard to miss the truck in this area.

In the above map, thanks to the power of Microsoft Paint, we have circled several different ice cream truck locations so it shouldn’t be too hard to complete this challenge. Since ice cream trucks are so plentiful you shouldn’t run into too much of a problem while visiting these.

We know there are more trucks located on the map so feel free to share any more trucks you’ve found in the comments below. All you have to do is visit the trucks so don’t worry about doing an emote or anything cool on them, just visit them and move on. If you’re feeling mean, you can even break the truck down after you see it so nobody else can visit it.

