Fortnite: Battle Royale Adds Hunting Rifle & New Location

Another week is here and that means yet another update to Fortnite: Battle Royale. This time around Epic Games is focusing on bug fixes, a new weapon and a new location.

We figured this could have been the update that brought us the Jetpack but that has since been delayed so we’re likely looking at about another week or so until that new item is introduced into the game.

Instead, we received the Hunting Rifle as a new weapon which will surely find a way to be effective in the right hands. This medium to long ranged weapon features a single, but powerful, shot but does not feature a scope. Just think of it as a long-range single shot assault rifle.

Another big addition to the game is the new point of interest: Lucky Landing. It looks like Epic Games took the look of the Shrines from the Chinese New Year and made them into a whole location on the map. Judging by the name, there’s probably a lot of loot to be found here.

The new update also brought on week 2 of challenges for your Battle Pass. You still have the ones about searching chests and eliminating players but there are also some location-centric ones you might need some help with.

One challenge requires you to dance at five different forbidden dancing locations. These locations are marked by a sign that politely asks players to not dance. You’ve probably seen these signs in passing before but don’t quite remember where they are. Don’t fret because we marked down five locations for you to dance at and get this challenge done.

Another challenge asks players to search between a pool, a windmill and an umbrella. This location probably doesn’t ring many bells so you can follow our handy guide to get this challenge done right away if you don’t want to spend several hours searching on your own.

Here’s the full list of Fortnite: Battle Royale patch notes for update 3.1.0.

WEAPONS + ITEMS Hunting Rifle added! Single shot rifle that has no scope and is effective at medium to long range. Uncommon and Rare rarity. Found in Treasure Chests and Floor Loot.

Adjusted inconsistent drop rates for various weapon rarities. Burst Assault Rifle drop chance: Common decreased by 20%. Uncommon increased by 60%. Rare increased by 150%. Revolver drop chance: Common decreased by 10%. Uncommon increased by 33%. Rare increased by 75%. Tactical Shotgun drop chance: Uncommon decreased by 10%. Rare increased by 33%. Epic increased by 75%. These weapons had unnecessarily low drop rates as they progressed in rarity. This does not change the overall likelihood of finding these weapon types but it does increase your chances of finding a higher rarity version. – Developer Comment

Bug Fixes Fixed discrepancies between crosshair location and muzzle firing location when shooting at close range targets.

Fixed shotgun collision inconsistencies when aiming through openings or around corners. GAMEPLAY Minor adjustments to Loot in the following locations: Snobby Shores (removed 13 Floor Loot spawn locations and 4 chests) Industrial Plot north-east of Flush Factory (removed 4 Floor Loot spawn locations and 3 chests) Tilted Towers (removed 8 Floor Loot spawn locations and 4 chests)

Bug Fixes Fixed issues where weapons would not equip because they were not pre-loaded. This resolves the issue in which weapons did not equip / did not function during the early game.

Efforts have been made to address an issue where players are suddenly unable to build in rare cases.

Fixed a crash that occurred if players kicked the ball out of Greasy Grove or the Soccer Stadium.

Fixed some edge cases where players pushed up against ramps / ceilings could toss grenades through to the opposite side.

Fixed the Boogie Bomb not properly refreshing its duration on a player who is hit with more than one.

Fixed an issue that reduced the distance that the light on chests could be seen.

Fixed the soccer scoreboard awarding points to the wrong side in Pleasant Park. WORLD The new ‘Lucky Landing’ point of interest has been added to the southern edge of the island. UI You now receive Party Suggestions while in the lobby.

Rich presence now provides the player’s party size.

Added new intro/outro animations to the party invite notification.

Invite notification now closes upon being clicked.

Presence text that is too long will no longer overlap the Invite/Join buttons. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where you couldn’t emote in lobby if a player left.

Fixed an issue where changing language to Chinese or Korean would not render text properly.

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘60 FPS’ mode to reset back to 30 after relaunching the game on PS4.

Fixed an issue where the Party Finder dialog could double spawn.

Fixed an issue where full parties would show as solo players and appear joinable.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the Invite/Join action wouldn’t show correctly.

Fixed an issue where the party bar sometimes wouldn’t show party members while in a filled squad. ART/ANIMATION Re-enabled sprinting dust effects on low settings.

Hip fire positioning is now maintained if a player fired recently and switched weapons. Bug Fixes Fixed player jittering when sliding against a surface.

Fixed an issue causing other characters to not animate while spectating them after being eliminated.

Fixed an issue where weapons were unholstered early when using Emotes.

Fixed character body parts not animating at low framerates.

Fixed shield visual FX not properly displaying on the Alpine Ace and Crackshot outfits.

Updated the flag on the arm of the USA Alpine Ace to face the correct direction. AUDIO Reduced the volume of the Hand Cannon audio to match that of the Revolver.

Reduced the volume of the Windmills found in Anarchy Acres and Fatal Fields. Bug Fixes Set the volume of hitting weak points back to what it was prior to V.3.0.0.

Fixed an issue where building placement sound would play repeatedly while skydiving if you had the Pickaxe equipped in the lobby.

Fixed an issue that caused the lobby music to restart every time it was attenuated to 0 volume because of music from emotes.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Storm Audio to play from an invalid location in the map.

The build mode ‘click’ sound no longer plays while the player is downed. PERFORMANCE Improved overall frame rate by using less CPU for characters that are far away.

Optimized weapon load times and reduced their memory usage.