Fortnite: Battle Royale: Will There Be a Switch Port?

It’s hard to imagine Epic Games themselves envisioning the success Fortnite: Battle Royale had overnight.

Fortnite: Battle Royale exploded onto the scene late last year and never looked back. Part of its success might be due to how approachable the game is and how accessible it is. Fortnite beat PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to consoles and is available on both PS4 and Xbox One so that may have had a factor in the success so far.

However, if you would have told me before yesterday Fortnite: Battle Royale would be coming to mobile devices I would have called you a liar and not believed you. Alas, Fortnite is going mobile.

Fortnite Battle Royale is coming to mobile devices! On phones and tablets, Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates. Starting Monday, you can sign-up for the Invite Event on iOS. Support for Android will be coming in the next few months.

The mobile version will have cross-progression and cross-play between the PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS and eventually Android when it comes out. Epic Games promises console quality graphics and action meaning you’ll get the same experience no matter the platform. How this is being done is not quite known at the moment but it will be awesome if it happens.

Get ready. It’s the same game. But on mobile. Very soon. https://t.co/Ux6cumzPi5 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 9, 2018

To play on your mobile device you will need iOS 11 on at least an iPhone 6S/SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad 2017.

With the news you can play Fortnite on a tablet and a phone, it only makes sense for a Switch version to come down the road. There was a chance to introduce it during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct and it possibly would have overshadowed everything shown, possibly even the announcement of Super Smash Bros.

A Switch port has been called for in the past, such as this tweet from Chance the Rapper. Notorious leaker Marcus Sellars, who mostly seems like he throws everything against the wall just to see what sticks, says Fortnite is coming to the Nintendo Switch around August and September of this year.

Fortnite = Nintendo Switch — Marcus Sellars (@Marcus_Sellars) February 19, 2018

At this point, it really doesn’t make much sense to not bring the title to the Nintendo Switch. Even if it doesn’t have cross-platform play it would still be a way to play mobile Fortnite that doesn’t involve owning an iPad.

The game would probably look and perform better on the Nintendo Switch and we can’t forget the Unreal Engine, Epic’s in-house engine, does run on the Switch so the tools are there.

With the growing popularity of Fortnite and the battle royale genre in general it’s entirely possible we could hear about an announcement in the very near future. In the meantime, we’ll have to be content with the current mobile option for Fortnite: Battle Royale.

What do you think? Is there a chance of Fortnite coming to the Nintendo Switch? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

