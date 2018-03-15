Fortnite: Battle Royale Vehicle Tower, Rock Sculpture & Circle of Hedges Location

Week 4 of Fortnite: Battle Royale’s Battle Pass has arrived and with come a new set of challenges for players to complete.

Outside of the usual challenges of killing players in certain locations, opening chests in certain locations, etc. we usually have to travel to certain locations and find things and that’s no different this time around.

Week 4’s challenge asks players to search between a Vehicle Tower, a Rock Structure and a Circle of Hedges. This can be a tough task for players to complete on their own but luckily we are here to help.

The location of this challenge will require players to drop in a place many wouldn’t think of dropping — Moisty Mire. You’re basically landing in a spot where Fatal Fields, Lucky Landing and Moisty Mire converge which is just outside of a small structure on the map.

Keep in mind many players are probably doing this challenge so you may run into some opposition here. Some players will be good sports and let you collect the Battle Pass token without a struggle but some might try to kill you. There probably isn’t much here in terms of weapons so you might have to get into a pickaxe fight.

Once you survive your landing, you’ll have to head over to a swamp, since this is Moisty Mire after all. The swamp is directly northwest of the small structure and once you enter it you will see the Battle Pass token and this week’s challenge will be all done. When I did the challenge there was a small group of players all trying to find it but everyone was a good sport and let it be collected in peace.

In order to complete this challenge you have to play out the match either by winning or dying. Collecting the token and then quitting to the main menu will forfeit the challenge and make you do it again so don’t do that.

Season 3 ditches the medieval skins of the Red and Black Knights from Season 2 and instead launches us into space for this newest season. Purchasing the Battle Pass for Season 3 will get you an astronaut skin and we’re also seeing more space themed skins as we progress through the Battle Pass. However, the end of the Battle Pass gives players a John Wick-themed skin which is something worth working towards.

Players have roughly two months to complete all the tiers in this season which may seem like a long time but keep in mind the Season 3 Battle Pass has increased from 70 tiers to 100 tiers. Epic has said they have adjusted the XP gains to allow players to still complete this Battle Pass in roughly the same time it took to complete the Season 2 one. Epic gave the timetable of 75-150 hours to complete it but that probably varies by player.

