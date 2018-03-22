Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery: Release Date, News, Guides, and More

Recently, Warner Bros. announced that they had commissioned Jam City to make a Harry Potter mobile game. Warner Bros. stuck Jam City with a new label, Portkey Games if only to be more fitting with the theme.

Jam City are the developers behind Cookie Jam, Marvel Avengers Academy, and Family Guy: Another Freakin’ Mobile Game. Founded in 2010, Jam City has seen a great deal of success with 500 employees across the United States. If the games are not telling enough for the talent within the company, Jam City was founded by MySpace co-founders Chris DeWolfe, Aber Whitcomb, and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado.

As such, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is in very good hands. Thus far, they’ve told us that the game will be an RPG. You will be able to create your own character and become a student at Hogwarts. There, you will learn all the canon subjects including Potions, Charms, and Transfiguration.

Jam City states that the game is set before Harry Potter’s arrival at Hogwarts, despite the name of the game. They will be basing the majority of the game on what is seen in both the books and films. Visually speaking, spells will likely look similar to how they do in the films rather than the books.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery debuted at A Celebration of Harry Potter, an event in late January at the Universal Orlando Resort. Demos were played and plenty of feedback was heard, as you can see in the video Jam City posted after the event. It seems that people really enjoyed the game for the most part. Those who enjoyed the game the most seemed to be the adults and parents attending the event, the children were less enthused but still excited.

According to the most recent trailer for the game, there is a plot involved and you won’t just be constantly attending classes for the next seven years. The plot is definitely unrelated to the books, though there are sure to be plenty of Easter eggs for mega fans.

Here’s everything we currently know about the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery mobile game:

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Teaser Trailer

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Release Date

As it is, we do not have a full release date for either iOS or Android. Jam City has only mentioned that the game will come sometime in 2018. At their debut in Orlando, Spring was rumored, but we cannot be sure. This post will be updated when we have more information.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Pre-Registration

If you would like to be notified the moment Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is available to download, Jam City has an email subscription available on the game’s website here. You will not be sent any promotional spam, but if you would like to unsubscribe, you can. There no open links to the App Store or Google Play yet, you will have to wait until the game is released.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Beta Details

The game will come out in beta first, for the benefit of the developers and fans alike. A beta period will ensure the servers are optimized to handle however many players decide to join, and the developers will be able to find any bugs that slipped through the cracks.

Confirmed Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Characters

The only confirmed characters for this game are those we see in the trailer, and frankly, they give away what the plot will be.

Here is a list of the confirmed characters so far:

Rubeus Hagrid

Professor Filius Flitwick

Professor Pomona Sprout

Professor Severus Snape

Professor Minerva McGonagall

Headmaster Albus Dumbledore

Bill Weasley

Penny Haywood

Rowan Khanna

Charlie Weasley

Nymphadora Tonks

Rolanda Hooch

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery News

Judging by the time period, the trailer, and the characters involved, it is all but confirmed that Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will take place in 1985, Bill Weasley’s fourth year. This is the year that Bill discovers his love for curse-breaking, as he goes on a quest to find the Cursed Vaults within Hogwarts.

This is a quest that involves breaking an ice-related curse to open a door, a scene depicted in the Hogwarts Mystery trailer. If you want to know more details of the plot with some spoilers, head over to the Harry Potter Wikia.

If any more news arises with more details, we will update this section.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Guide

If ever you need to know how to learn a specific spell, brew a certain potion, grind for Galleons, or the best microtransaction deals, go no further than this page right here. We’ll have extensive guides at your disposal for whatever you might need in Hogwarts Mystery.

We’ll update this once we get closer to the Hogwarts Mystery release date and get a chance to get our hands on it.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Download

Once the game is available for download, we will update this section with a link to the App Store and Google Play, as well as a link to the Hogwarts Mystery APK once we have it.

