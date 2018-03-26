How to Get Far Cry 5 Silver Bars

There are a ton of different weapons, vehicles, and consumables to obtain in Far Cry 5. While some can be crafted, most of these important items have to be purchased in one of Far Cry 5’s in-game stores.

These merchants can be found roaming the landscape or at certain Outposts you liberate from the cult. Far Cry 5 has two core currencies that let you purchase almost anything in the game – Cash and Silver Bars. The former can be earned by completing activities, selling animal skins, raiding Prepper Stashes, and just generally playing the game.

In contrast, Silver Bars are exceptionally rare and can only be obtained through microtransactions or opening safes.

See Also: Far Cry 5 Review

Buy Silver Bars with Real Money

Unlike cash, most items in Far Cry 5 can be purchased for only a few hundred Silver Bars. So if you want to buy the Wildfire plane you can either pay $9,000 or just 500 Silver Bars. The first way to get Silver is by paying real money for them.

To do this, simply open up any store and select the “Silver Bars” icon in the bottom right corner. This will open up a separate menu where you can purchase these items and have the Silver Bars instantly added to your inventory.

This is not ideal and there was never a time during my 30+ hours with Far Cry 5 that I needed to purchase Silver Bars. You can earn a fair amount of money if you investigate Prepper Stashes or hunting for skins, so you shouldn’t need to buy Silver Bars.

Spend your cash on key weapons that you know you’ll always use like bows, sniper rifles, or shotguns. Specialty items such as rocket launchers can typically be found out in the world or during missions where they’re needed. Thankfully, Ubisoft allows players to actually obtain Silver Bars, but so far we have only found one way in-game.

Unlock the Locksmith Perk, Find Safes

Throughout Hope County the player will run into various safes that can only be unlocked if you have purchased the Locksmith Perk for 6 Perk Points. Once obtained, users can walk up to almost any locked item in the game and simply hold down a button until a meter finishes filling.

This will unlock the item and allow players to obtain the goodies inside. Sometimes these safes contain 20-50 Silver Bars along with some extra cash. We never found a substantial amount in one location nor has any Prepper Stash that lacks a safe contain these rare items.

Additionally, the Silver Bar safes are not regulated to ones you find in hidden stashes. Almost any safe is fair game as we located a few in random, abandoned houses or populated Outposts that had Silver Bars inside safes.

Because of this, we recommend throughout exploring every Outpost you liberate and obtaining the Locksmith skill early on. Not only will you have a better chance of obtaining Silver Bars, but being able to pick locks will let you slip past some of Eden’s Gate’s defenses.

See Also: