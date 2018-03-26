How to Get Perk Points in Far Cry 5

As you play through Ubisoft’s latest entry in the Far Cry series you’ll begin to accumulate weapons, powerful vehicles, and special perks. While the items can be easily acquired out in the world, obtaining special skills – here called Perks – will require users to do a bit of work. There are multiple ways you can obtain Perk Points in Far Cry 5, however, the easiest is by collecting special Perk Magazines hidden throughout the world.

1. Prepper Stashes

The most common location for these magazines is in Prepper Stashes, which can be found in every region of Hope County, Montana. These are special, mini-puzzles that challenge players to break into hidden bunkers or supply drops. Sometimes you’ll need special perks like Locksmith to complete a Prepper Stash, so consider picking up this skill early on. You will always find these magazines by the stacks of money, so just walk up to them and hold down the interact button to acquire a perk.

To find Prepper Stashes keep an eye out for any NPC with a blue diamond over their head. These are people who will give you the location of a stash on your map. You can also stumble across hem naturally, but this is less common given the vastness of Far Cry 5’s world. Prepper Stashes are also considered quests and any stash location you’ve learned about will be listed in your missions tab.

2. Challenges

However, the most consistent way to earn Perk Points is through completing Far Cry 5’s lengthy Challenges. These are skill based tasks that ask users to complete a variety of tasks such as catching a specific fish, killing 10 enemies with a flamethrower or playing 60 minutes in co-op. There are tons of different challenges to complete and finishing one can net you a max of three Perk Points.

Since there are a lot of challenges tied to various weapon archetypes, we recommend carrying three primary guns that are in different categories. This ensures that as you play you’ll earn points at a consistent rate, allowing you to level up your character. Also, consider using specialty items like the grenade launcher or LMG whenever you can to complete their respective challenges. There are also challenges tied to hitting headshots, explosive kills, and running enemies over in a vehicle.

Additionally, make sure to get out there and hunt for different animals in the environment. Not only will this give you cash for trading in their skins, but Perk Points. It’s an incredibly easy way to obtain a ton of points in the early hours of Far Cry 5. The same goes for fishing, but you might want to invest in a better rod and the Fisher King skill point. Finally, consider swapping your Guns For Hire periodically as they all have challenges tied to them.

If you want to view the full list of Far Cry 5 Challenges open up your menu and go to the tab marked with the medal icon. From here you can scroll through the different challenges and see which ones you’ve already completed. Always make sure to work on a challenge as you play to ensure your rookie can consistently more powerful.

