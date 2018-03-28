Saqib Zahid ‘Lirik’: Everything You Need to Know

Real Name: Saqib Zahid

Nickname(s): Lirik

Age: 27

D.O.B.: October 29, 1990

Birthplace: Germany

Current Hometown: Massachusetts

Twitch: Here

YouTube: Here

Twitter: Here

Facebook: Here

Instagram: Here

Lirik is very likely a name you’re familiar with if you browse Twitch even casually. You’ve probably seen the name near the top of various games but that could very well be the only thing you know about this Twitch streamer.

Lirik, also known as Saqib Zahid, is one of Twitch’s biggest streamers coming in at just over two million followers at the time of this writing. As of late he has been playing a variety of games and is becoming something of a variety streamer.

Zahid got his start on Twitch with World of Warcraft but eventually made his way into battle royale titles like H1Z1, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and eventually Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saqib Zahid, also known as Lirik.

1. Lirik Streams Without a Webcam

One thing you don’t see very often with big streamers is no webcam. Most of the big streamers – Ninja, Summit1G, DrDisrespect, etc. all stream with webcams and some of them rely on the cam to be entertaining.

Not Lirik.

Lirik relies on interesting games and commentary to make his streams interesting to his viewers. The variety of games he plays surely attracts viewers as he plays popular titles like PUBG and Fortnite while also shining light on lesser streamed titles like Kirby and Surviving Mars.

Lirik even appears to keep his actual appearance off his Twitter but he does have an Instagram where he posts pictures of himself, but more importantly, pictures of his cat. In fact, for every picture of Lirik there’s dozens of cat pictures.

2. He Has Over 2 Million Twitch Followers

With two million followers and counting, Lirik finds himself near the top of Twitch in terms of follows. It isn’t surprising to drop into a Lirik stream and see anywhere between 20,000 to 60,000 viewers at any given time.

As mentioned earlier, Lirik used to focus on specific games but he has since branched out into many different games and genres. While many of the games are still shooters he has dabbled in strategy, RPGs and other genres.

According to Social Blade, Lirik comes in at the 12th most followed Twitch channel behind juggernauts like Summit1G, DrDisrespect, Ninja, imaqtpie and others.

3. Lirik Uses a Powerful Gaming PC

Many Twitch streamers run a powerful PC setup for their streaming and Lirik is no exception. The ability to play games with high framerates and resolutions allows their stream to look crisp for viewers.

For casual streamers this is a pricey option but something the big streamers can afford to do through the extra cash and even sponsorships from PC companies.

Here are the specs for Lirik’s gaming PC:

CPU: i7-6700K

GPU: Titan X 12 GB in SLI

RAM: 32 GB DDR4

Monitor: ASUS ROG Swift

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Keyboard

Mouse: HyperX Pulsefire FPS Mouse

Mousepad: HyperX Fury XL

Headset: Audio-Technica M50

While Lirik uses a CPU that is now two generations old that doesn’t mean it isn’t a powerhouse. As the push to more cores and more threads continues there are still many holdouts from the Kaby Lake, Skylake and even Haswell chips. These chips are still excellent for gaming.

4. There is a Subreddit Dedicated to Lirik

Lirik is so large as a streamer that there is an entire subreddit dedicated to the streamer. A quick journey to r/DatGuyLirik on Reddit will show you several posts that include clips from recent streams or even discussions asking what your favorite stream was.

At the time of writing the subreddit as close to 19,000 subscribers which means there’s certainly a long way to go if it is going to match the size of Lirik’s Twitch channel.

One cool thing about the subreddit is that it takes his Twitch emotes and allows them to be used in the subreddit. On Twitch users will have to subscribe for access to these but they are available free of charge on Reddit.

5. Lirik Has Spoken on The Toll Streaming Takes on You

Sorry, just need time off the internet. Gets tiring, mentally, living in meme land every day. Trying to figure out my next steps in life, change my habits, discover my goals, and ultimately find what the point is. — Lirik (@LIRIK) January 9, 2018

Despite being one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and top earning, Lirik is still a human being. Many people would love to play video games for a living but Twitch streaming is so much more than that.

Many streamers will tell you streaming takes dedication and hard work and it doesn’t just happen overnight. Many streamers grinded for years to get to where they are now and it takes a toll.

Lirik tweeted in January that he was taking a break because of the mental toll streaming takes on a person. He just claimed to have a burnout but promised to be back soon. Of course he has since returned to streaming but Lirik certainly isn’t the only streamer to have experience this.

I love streaming still, give me a week to just get out of my slump. I’m thinking of getting a therapist, look at in-door rock climbing, eating healthier, just doing shit different. I’m trying to change and I need time. I want to be excited to stream every day and be in a good mood, I don’t want to be stuck in a routine. I’m sick of view count and sub numbers. I need to not give a shit anymore. Consistency is key to streaming, but there is such thing as being TOO consistent. I want to miss you guys, just like I want you to miss me. I know a “big streamer” taking a long break is un-heard of but fuck it. I’m breaking the mold. Welcome to my world, I’ve never done this before and don’t know if my channel is going to get fucked in the long run. But, hey… it is either that or keep getting burnt out!

If you want to read more about this issue, Lirik posted in the subreddit dedicated to him about the situation.

6. Lirik’s Net Worth is Estimated to be North of 1 Million

Net worth is hard thing to track down for Twitch streamers since the information isn’t readily available anywhere like it may be for other notable people. What we can do is give a rough estimate based on what we see from the outside looking in.

Lirik began streaming in 2011 and is now one the largest streamers out there which no doubt leads to more money in his pockets. According to knowyournetworth.com Lirik’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million but it could be even higher.

The site says he has 1.5 million followers on Twitch but that number has grown significantly which certainly means his subscriber count has grown as well. According to twitchstats.net Lirik has 18,232 subscribers at the time of this writing.

Many partnered streamers have a deal with Twitch that allows them to bring home more than 50 percent of the cut. For the sake of this argument, let’s just say Lirik earns $3 per subscription. This would mean for March 2018 Lirik will have made close to $55,000 for the month.

If you take the money from the Twitch subscriptions and then add ad revenue from both Twitch and YouTube, the sponsorship money and the money from donations and you have a lot of money to be made in one month.

7. Lirik is a Finalist for Esports Streamer of the Year 2018

Twitch has grown so much in the past few years that award shows are now presented around it. A lot goes into being named streamer of the year. Many players are good at video games but only a select few are able to go above and beyond the call of duty.

Lirik is a finalist for Esports Streamer of the Year which is impressive considering he has done it without the use of a webcam. He may not win the award but being nominated shows he is considered in the upper echelon of streamers. Curiously, Ninja, Twitch’s current most followed and most subscribed to channel, is not a finalist.

Fans are able to go to the website right now and vote for the 11 finalists. DrDisrespect won the award in 2017 shortly before taking his break from streaming. You can watch this year’s broadcast Monday, November 12 on Twitch.

8. Lirik Says Be Consistent & Motivated To Succeed as a Streamer

This one might come as a bit of a no-brainer but it’s something that many smaller streamers struggle with daily. Success doesn’t happen overnight so when you start streaming and are in the single digits in terms of viewers just know that many others are too.

In an interview with Audio Technica in 2016, Lirik spoke about what it takes to succeed as a streamer.

Be consistent. Be motivated. Be ready for discouragement. Don’t expect to rise to stardom because you put in the ‘effort.’ Anyone can stream, you need to be at the right place and the right time to make it. Failure and being unsuccessful will always be there and it isn’t necessarily because of you, it’s because the environment is so sporadic and competitive.

There are probably hundreds of people each day streaming for the first time so you have to do something to make yourself standout from them. You can even look at Lirik for inspiration as he doesn’t even use a webcam but is still able to be wildly successful.

9. It Took Time For Lirik To Find Popularity

When Lirik started streaming he was just your average gamer. He didn’t come from a background of competitive gaming like other streamers had but he instead had to work to carve a reputation for himself.

He played a variety of games on Twitch starting out but his popularity really rocketed once he started playing DayZ. He then began to get exposure and publicity by participating in events like the Showdown Tournament and the Survivor Games.

When DayZ broke off into its standalone mode Lirik really shot into stardom. Another thing that could be attributed to his success is he was a mod in Towelliee’s channel which led him to becoming friendly with many people and he took that foundation and went from there.

10. Lirik Has Over 250,000 YouTube Subscribers

While many people look at a Twitch streamers success based on Twitch you also have to take into account the YouTube channel. YouTube is what a Twitch streamer uses to reach a new audience and even make money while not actively streaming.

With 262,645 subscribers at the time of writing and over 20 million views, Lirik is by no means the biggest YouTube channel but he does reach a healthy number of people each day. For those who can’t catch his streams daily, YouTube has become the number one source of Lirik content if you want highlights from his past streams.

One positive aspect of YouTube is you’ll usually see the successful things he does in games as that’s what will likely be uploaded. If you were to watch a Twitch broadcast you’d likely see Lirik get killed by other players in Fortnite: Battle Royale quite often but that won’t be the case on YouTube.

See also: