10 Mowy Lawn Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Mowing the lawn is on the list of chores that no one ever wants to do.

Leave it to video games to turn such a mundane activity into an addictive task worth tackling. Mowy Lawn transports you to the realm of Grassland, a place full of hazardous threats to your oh-so-cute lawnmower. As you steer clear of various creatures, you also have to tend to the overgrown grass all over Grassland’s varied locales.

Mowing to the best of your ability is the name of the game here. Mowy Lawn definitely gets challenging the deeper you delve into it. This guide was made for everyone who’s looking to become the best mobile lawnmower there ever was.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Mowy Lawn.

1. You Don’t Need All the Stars to Finish a Level and Progress

• While it’s nearly irresistible to leave a half mowed lawn behind you, sometimes it’s a wise decision to conserve your precious fuel canisters and keep progressing through the game. After you have sharpened your skills (and mower blades), you can always return to a previously played level and go for that perfectly cut lawn.

2. Tap Faster to Turn in One Place

• In Mowy Lawn, mowers only turn clockwise. They do it, because it’s better for the lawn (and more fun). So the rhythm of your tapping can make the difference for any given challenge. Sometimes you have to tap lightning fast to turn, make a u-turn and get out of a hairy situation, sometimes the puzzle of the level needs you to keep a slow and steady tapping rhythm. Always keep this pro-mow-tip in mind, and you can smoothly mow your way through three-stars.

3. Take Your Time and be Patient

• Just like a crowning lawn needs time and patience to cultivate to perfection, so do you to grow your mowing skills. Sometimes when you face a tricky challenge, it’s better to make that extra u-turn and reconsider your tactics. Take it slow, and you’ll mow like a pro.

4. You Can Hang Over Edges With Your Mower

• Lawn mowers are daredevils deep down inside. Wielding a machine with the power of five horses, spinning straight edge blades with your bare hands is nothing for the faint-hearted. But pro mowers have to take it even a step further. Sometimes you have to hang over the level edges to solve a puzzle. I mow you can do it!

5. You Can Replay Old Levels to Earn Some Extra Coins

• Taking care of your mower fleet can be costly. But don’t worry, you can always go back to levels you already finished and mow some extra lawns to get that precious coins. And let’s be honest, one can never get tired of collecting those neat little shiny coins.

6. Use the Coin Booster to Earn Lots of Coins

• Get the most out of every mow. You can activate the coin booster to triple your well earned rewards. Mowing is not an easy task. Make sure to take advantage of the coin booster and your coins will flow as you mow!

7. Try Different Mowers for Different Challenges

• Sometimes it’s better to take a slower mower. This way, you have more time to react and carefully plan each turn to get that three star cut. As your skills grow, you can also try faster mowers to get that satisfying three star animation even faster. The choice is yours.

8. Observe the Movement of Enemies to Learn Their Patterns

• Each lawn has its own laws. Carefully observe the obstacles and their movement. Some move on their own. Some magically move only when you turn. What lesson do they want to teach you? Pay attention and the lawn will reveal its secrets to you.

9. Compete with the Best Lawn Mowers Around the World in the Bonus Challenges

• After finishing each world, you are granted access to the bonus levels. Think of it like an arena with a leaderboard, where the best of the best lawn mowers measure their skills. Let the world know, how fast you can mow!

10. Don’t Get Bitter if You Hit a Critter

• Like in the real world, the blades of a mower are solely made for cutting grass, not living things. The wonderful worlds of Mowy Lawn are full with critters and obstacles of all kind. Use your perfectly trained tapping rhythm to let your mower spin like his blades do and enjoy the elegant dance of mower and critter.