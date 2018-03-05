Pokemon Go Legendary Week Results: Which Pokemon Are More Common in Eggs & Raids?

From now until March 16, Pokemon that prefer windy weather will hatch more often from eggs in Pokemon Go, according to Niantic. Raid Battles at Gyms will also feature Pokemon that enjoy windy weather more often.

Players of Pokemon Go got to battle all three Legendary Pokemon from the Hoenn region from February 23 to March 5 for Pokemon Go Legendary Week. If Rayquaza was defeated more than Groudon and Kyogre combined for the week, now Pokemon who prefer windy weather will appear more often in eggs and Raid Battles. If not, then Pokemon who prefer sunny or rainy weather would have been more likely to be encountered.

In addition, XP will be doubled until March 16. Premium Raid Passes are also featured in special boxes available for purchase in the in-game shop until March 11. Rayquaza will disappear from the game on March 16.

So which Pokemon are going to appear more commonly? Check out the list below.

The Pokemon who prefer windy weather are Dragon, Flying, and Psychic type, according to Ranked Boost. So we can narrow down the list of Pokemon from eggs and the list of Raid Bosses on GamePress to just Dragon, Flying, and Psychic types (while also cross referencing the egg list with The Silph Road‘s).

Eggs – 2 km

Abra

Slowpoke

Tailow

Swablu Eggs – 5 km

Scyther

Girafarig

Gligar

Mantine

Wingull

Wynaut Eggs – 10 km

Aerodactyl

Dratini

Skarmory

Ralts

Chimecho

Bagon Raid Bosses

Rayquaza – Tier 5

Jynx – Tier 3