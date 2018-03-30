How to Invite Friends on PUBG Mobile

The smash hit PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now on mobile so the first you thing you likely want to do is get everyone together and invite friends to your lobby for some Squads action.

PUBG Mobile is not cross-play with the PC or Xbox One so you’ll be stuck with just mobile players if you’re planning on playing this game on go. Fortunately, the title is free of charge on your phone so you won’t have to worry about convincing friends to drop another $30 on the title to play with you on mobile.

The first thing you’ll have to do once you get the game installed is add friends to your friends list. This isn’t a hard thing to do as once you initially load up the game and create your character all you have to do is look at the bottom left-hand corner of the screen and click on the little icon in the corner. and go from there.

You have the option of adding Facebook friends, Recent Teams as well as the option of adding a friend from there. If you have Facebook friends who have played the game, assuming you’ve linked your Facebook account, they will all pop up on your friends list so there’s nothing you have to do there on your end.

Once you have a healthy number of friends on your list the next step is to invite them to your game. All you have to do is click the “Invite Friends” button in the bottom left corner of your screen and it’ll pull up your friends list. From there just scroll through the list until you find who you want and then shoot them an invite.

Squads in PUBG cap out at four players and the same thing applies in the mobile version so you just need to make sure you invite the right friends if you’re trying to go for those chicken dinners.

Since cross-play isn’t available with the other platforms that means your friends list will not be making the jump over either. Instead you’ll have to make brand new friends either through playing the game or building one based on Facebook friends and people you know.

If you plan on making friends through the game itself, try not to end up adding a bot to your friends list. It has been found out that the game starts you out in a match mostly against bots and will gradually replace the bots with real players in future matches as you get more comfortable and successful against the bots.

A result of this led many players to believe they were better at the game than they actually were. You have to give it up to PUBG, it certainly kept players coming back since they thought they were professionals on their mobile device.

PUBG Mobile is available now on both the Google Play and App Store.

