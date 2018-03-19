Sea of Thieves Launch Times (EST), Server Status, & More FAQs

If there’s one thing we can be sure of, it’s that Sea of Thieves is about to become the Xbox One’s most popular console exclusive. With the game releasing later today, and the game’s developers being pointedly coy about some of the game’s details, we know a lot of you are going to have a ton of questions.

In fact, we’re already seeing some common questions, including the Sea of Thieves launch times, server status, semaphores (whatever the hell that is — don’t worry, we’ll explain below), and more. And soon, we have no doubt that we’ll all be asking for more details about Captain Bones and why we need to know who he is.

With the launch now upon us, here are all of your frequently asked Sea of Thieves questions answered below. And, if you have more questions, hit us up in the comments and we’ll do our best to find the answers for you.

Sea of Thieves Frequently Asked Questions

What time does Sea of Thieves release?

The original plan was to have a Sea of Thieves midnight release, but it looks like RARE is jumping the gun, letting players in much earlier than the original set time. Now, the game will have a rolling launch with New Zealand getting first dibs.

Update 3/19/18 1:44PM: Players are reporting that Sea of Thieves is live RIGHT now. As in, you can hop in, and play Sea of Thieves this very moment. Confirmed for East Coast U.S.

Sea of Thieves Server Status: Is Sea of Thieves down?

The Sea of Thieves servers are currently live, and all services seem to be running normally. However, if you’re having issues, it’s best to check in on the official Sea of Thieves Server Status page.

Are there flag semaphores in Sea of Thieves?

If you’re unaware of exactly what a sema or semaphores are, it’s essentially the act of sending signals to other ships using different flags and positioning. Let’s say you want to let a nearby ship know that you mean no harm, seafaring mateys of the real seas would tell you to throw up a white flag.

In Sea of Thieves, however, there doesn’t appear to be a semaphores system in place just yet, despite the brilliant idea. At least, there wasn’t anything in the beta. Hopefully, when Sea of Thieves launches, we’ll actually see a semaphores system of sorts. But so far, there has been no official word on these.

Want to know more about flag semaphores in general? Check out the Wiki guide.

Can you use a controller to play Sea of Thieves on PC?

Yes, you can use a controller to play Sea of Thieves on PC. Works best with an Xbox One controller and either the wired USB cable or the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows. There’s nothing else needed to get it set up — just plug it in and go.

How do you start your first Sea of Thieves quest?

Starting your first quest in Sea of Thieves can be a bit confusing, because you’re basically thrown into the game world with very minimal direction, left to uncover what it has to offer on your own. That’s cool and all, but what about those who just want to go 200mph?

You start your first Sea of Thieves quest by visiting the Gold Hoarder’s tent on the starter island. Here, you’ll find an NPC that will give you a map that you’ll have to purchase from him called The Stash of Captain Bones. Use the pre-given coins to purchase this map, and then go to your ship and place it on the captain’s table. You’ll see a “Propose Voyage” option that will allow you to begin that quest after the rest of your pirate crew agrees on it. Yes, even if you’re sailing on your own, you still will need to vote for the quest before the quest will actually begin.

Now, you’ll be able to look at the map in your inventory and find the matching island on the map table. Set a marker for the proper island once you find a match, and head for it. There, you’ll find what you need to complete the quest.

Can you play Sea of Thieves solo?

Yes, you can absolutely man your own boat and set sail to play a sort of Sea of Thieves single player mode. However, it is admittedly quite a bit more difficult to do so, as you’ll be at a disadvantage, and if the goal was to not interact with other players at all, unfortunately, you’ll likely still have to do so because the game would still be on an online server.

What is Ask Captain Bones?

There’s an absolutely brilliant Sea of Thieves marketing Twitter for Captain Bones (@AskCaptainBones ) (a character frequently mentioned within the game). He’ll spit out a whole bunch of pirate talk, give clues, and it looks like he’s going to be available to answer fan questions, sort of like a live tech support. Either way, the Ask Captain Bones Twitter is well worth the follow.

Can I play Sea of Thieves with Xbox Games Pass?

Yes, Sea of Thieves will be included with the standard $9.99 Xbox Games Pass subscription.

When is the Sea of Thieves review embargo?

There is no Sea of Thieves review embargo. Reviewers were sent code last week, however, they’ve been unable to access the game until the servers went live. This puts every site on a level playing field, but don’t expect any Sea of Thieves reviews to hit until next week at the earliest.

Stay tuned to Heavy.com Gaming for more Sea of Thieves.

Is the Sea of Thieves Preload Available?

Yes, you can preload Sea of Thieves now, and more than likely, you’ll be able to jump onto the servers immediately at this point.

Can You Play Sea of Thieves on Windows 7?

Unfortunately, players will not be able to play Sea of Thieves on Windows 7 — at least for right now. There has been no official word from the development team regarding Windows 7 compatibility in the future, but for now, it’s for Windows 10 and Xbox One users only.

Where is the official Sea of Thieves Forum?

If you’ve got more questions that we haven’t answered here, you can either shout your questions to Heavy Gaming on Twitter or head to the official Sea of Thieves forum.

See Also: