Sea of Thieves Not Getting Gold for Chests Fix

Well, it looks like many Sea of Thieves players are reporting that they’re turning in chests and are not getting gold for chests they’re turning in. Bummer. The issue has just been addressed by the dev team.

Luckily, it seems as though it’s actually not the case, and you’re still getting gold for those chests. Here’s what’s happening:

When you are handing in a chest to sell, it appears as though you aren’t actually getting the gold in your inventory/gold stash/whatever you want to call it. However, fear not, as your new gold has been recorded and you just have to wait a bit until it actually appears.

We’ve also seen players report that you can actually just buy something cheap, and it’s likely the case that your gold number will refresh afterward, showing the full balance.

If that’s not working for you, RARE recommends actually exiting the game to the main menu and matchmaking back into the game. The team also noted that it might take multiple tries for your gold to actually show up.

The root issue here causing the whole Sea of Thieves no gold for chest issue apparently has to do with the high server loads. These server loads are causing a slowdown for gold distribution so it appears as though this gold is just delayed, not permanently lost. Once RARE sorts out the issue, it’s likely that this issue will disappear entirely.

Again, if you’re not getting gold for your chests in Sea of Thieves, just give the server some time to catch up. The same issue happened in the beta, and while I’m surprised that RARE hasn’t yet sorted the issue out, I’d imagine that a permanent fix is on the way.

Luckily, you’ll eventually still get that sweet sweet booty to spend.

