Shadow of the Tomb Raider: News, Release Date, and More

The third installment in the rebooted Tomb Raider franchise is rumored to release later this year. While not officially announced, the main Tomb Raider Twitter account confirmed that the next entry in this series is in development.

In this post, the developers stated that they were focused on “…putting our fans first.” It was also confirmed that game would release soon after the reveal, so players won’t have to wait too long for this title. Now, thanks to some early leaks, we know that Tomb Raider 2018 is officially titled Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Here’s is everything we know about Shadow of the Tomb Raider:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Release Date

The release date for Shadow of the Tomb Raider was rumored to have leaked on March 14. On the official Tomb Raider website, a countdown was displayed that was set to unlock on March 15 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

In the source code for the website the release date as revealed to be September 14, 2018, on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. However, the code also mentioned a reveal date of April 27, but there was no information on what that code be. It’s probable that this is either a more in-depth trailer, a live stream, or even a beta for players to test out.

The release date was officially confirmed via the leaked Teaser Trailer released that Shadow of the Tomb Raider will release on September 14, 2018.

Developer

The Shadow of the Tomb Raider developer will be seasoned developer Crystal Dynamics.

Publisher

The Shadow of the Tomb Raider publisher will be Square Enix, as is always the case with Tomb Raider games.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Platforms

Will Shadow of the Tomb Raider release on Xbox One?: Yes, like the previous Tomb Raider games this title will make its way to Microsoft’s console. However, things get interesting when it comes to Sony’s system.

Will Shadow of the Tomb Raider release on PS4?: Surprisingly, yes, this game will be coming to the PS4. What’s surprising about this is Rise of the Tomb Raider game was only available on the PlayStation 4 a full year after the game.

However, at the end of the Shadow of the Tomb Raider game, we can clearly see that this title is marketed for PS4 as well. This could signify that the third entry will be available on both consoles on the September 12, 2018, release date.

Will Shadow of the Tomb Raider release on PC?: Yes, just like the previous Tomb Raider games, players can pick up Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Steam. There has been no word about if this version will be available at launch or sometime after.

Will Shadow of the Tomb Raider release on the Nintendo Switch?: Sorry Nintendo fans, Shadow of the Tomb Raider doesn’t appear to be coming to the Switch. While we cannot 100% confirm this right now, there was no mention of Nintendo at the end of the teaser trailer.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Reveal Trailer

…so the teaser trailer for Shadow Of The Tomb Raider just leaked as wellhttps://t.co/QFDai95JMU pic.twitter.com/KGnJ5mqxYI — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 14, 2018

This brief teaser trailer has leaked, despite being scheduled to drop tomorrow. There isn’t a ton of information offered, but one intriguing moment comes at the end when Lara stands in front of the pyramid.

While the setting isn’t confirmed, this appears to be a Mayan pyramid due to the four sides and square top. Couple this with the jungle setting and our best guess is Shadow of the Tomb Raider takes place somewhere in South America, possibly around Guatemala or Belize.

Screenshots

There are currently no Shadow of the Tomb Raider screenshots available. We’ll update accordingly as we receive them.

Pre-order

As of right now, there isn’t any Shadow of the Tomb Raider pre-order information available yet, but the recent trend is that the game will be available for pre-order immediately following its big reveal trailer (which we’re expecting tomorrow morning). You can expect to be able to pre-order the 2018 Tomb Raider at GameStop, Amazon, and soon after, other big retailers, directly after tomorrow’s big reveal.