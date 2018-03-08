Super Smash Bros Switch Announced: Will It Be Just a Port?

This is not a drill. Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch was just announced.

The announcement came as part of the March 2018 Nintendo Direct. We don’t know much about the game, but we do know that the Inklings from Splatoon are playable fighters and that it’s coming sometime in 2018. We can see from the trailer that Mario, Link (possibly taking on his Breath of the Wild appearance from the looks of things), Donkey Kong, Bowser, and more obvious picks will be making their way to the game as well.

We will update when more information is available.

But the question remains: will it be a brand new game or will it just be a port of the 2014 entry on the Wii U and 3DS?

A Switch entry of the series has been expected and long rumored. Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of Japan-based consultant firm Kantan Games, Inc., tweeted in January 2016 that Bandai Namco was allegedly developing several titles for the Switch (then known as the NX) with Smash Bros. planned as a launch title. Bandai Namco partnered with Nintendo when developing the 3DS and Wii U entries. Toto later tweeted that he didn’t hear from his source if it was a completely new sequel or not. Of course the Switch launched on March 3, 2017 but Smash Bros. was nowhere to be seen.

Source Gaming said in December 2016 that the Switch game will allegedly feature content from both the 3DS and Wii U versions as a sort of director’s cut including DLC along with two new characters. They also said that Super Smash Bros. Melee will reportedly come to the Switch’s Virtual Console.

Last February, an administrator and industry insider on ResetEra said that the game will be announced and released this year (which we just learned is true) and that it will not be a “straight port” of the Wii U version. It will, however, add brand new content and rework some of the content from the Wii U and 3DS versions. She does not know if the game will be marketed as a “deluxe definitive edition port, half-sequel, or full sequel.”

The beloved Super Smash Bros. first made its way to the world on the N64 in 1999. The game saw subsequent entries on the GameCube, Wii, Wii U, and 3DS.

