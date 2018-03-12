Warhammer: Vermintide 2: How To Play With Friends

The sequel to the sleeper hit that was Warhammer: Vermintide is out now and with it should come a whole new set of memories with friends as your play through the game.

Warhammer: Vermintide is a mixture of Left 4 Dead and Borderlands so if you’re a fan of either of those games you’re going to find a lot to like here. If you’ve been looking for a void to fill you might want to check out this game.

If you’re looking to play with a group of friends, you’ll have to first finish the prologue and then everything will be opened up for you. The prologue isn’t very long and gives you a simplistic tutorial that lets you know the basics of the game. All you do is head to the “Select Mission” board where you can play a Custom Game, browse servers and even connect your Twitch account.

The game gives you five different classes to choose from each with three different paths to branch into. You have the Mercenary, Ranger Veteran, Waystalker, Witch Hunter Captain and Battle Wizard to choose from so you and your friends should be able to find some way to work with each other.

If you’re dead set on a certain class and want to use a melee weapon you just have to level them up a little bit and you will have a ranged option available. The same goes for a ranged user who wants to use melee. There is a lot of variety to choose from so there’s something for everybody. Each class should have options for melee and range but the passive skill benefits either ranged or melee.

You unlock the next class for each character once they reach level 7 and then again at level 12. It doesn’t take too long to level up a character so you should be able to get a good feel for what you like by then. Each class has its own passive ability so you’ll want to make sure you read what each of those abilities do so you know when and how to turn the tide of battle.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 isn’t the easiest game by any means so finding a good set of friends to play with is key. Pick up groups probably still work but it isn’t nearly as fun or as effective as finding a group of friends to play with.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available now on Steam for $29.99.