7 Best Gaming Desktops Under $1000 (2018)

It used to be the case that building your own gaming PC was more sensible than buying a pre-built gaming desktop. But in 2017, the market landscape started to change, thanks to the cryptocurrency boom causing graphic card prices to skyrocket to unprecedented levels. Now, in 2018, it’s nearly impossible to actually find a quality graphics card that won’t break the bank, and that’s why we recommend buying a pre-built desktop.

But we understand that not everyone has the cash to drop on a top-of-the-line computer to run their fancy games. Luckily, you don’t need to spend more than $1,000 to get a badass gaming desktop.

What to Look For for Under $1000

With PC prices fluctuating so frequently, you’re going to want to follow some basic guidelines when shopping for the best gaming desktops you can find.

Your best bet in early 2018 is to look for an i7 (or Ryzen 7) x GTX 1060 build (many of which we have listed below). The majority of these gaming PCs will come in at under $1000, and you’ll be getting the most bang for your buck.

You’ll also want to keep an eye on both RAM and dedicated video RAM. You want a minimum of 8GB RAM for most of the newer games you’re going to want to play, and you want dedicated video RAM on your graphics card to ease the pressure on the rest of your RAM.

What You’re Likely Not Going to Find

When looking at purchasing a brand new gaming desktop, it’s important to keep your expectations in check. Otherwise, you’re just looking at a big fat disappointment.

What you’re not going to find when looking for gaming desktops under 1000 dollars is an Intel i7 (or Ryzen 7) x GTX 1080 combo. The lowest GTX 1070 pre-built rig you’re going to find is in the ~$1200 range, and the good ones are $1600+ right now. We have yet to see anything (at least as far as desktops are concerned) dip into $1K territory.

Obviously, that also means you aren’t going to find a GTX 1080 rig for $1000, either, so don’t get your hopes up. However, it’s not all doom and gloom, as the GTX 1060 is more than capable of running games on ultra settings, bringing you glorious, PC master race-worthy visuals for a significantly lower price point.

Unfortunately, a lot of the other lists along this nature found elsewhere around the web are severely outdated and haven’t been updated to keep up with the times.

So, here we are — these are the best gaming desktops under 1000 dollars:

What You’re Getting:

Ryzen 7 1700X (3.40 GHz)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB GDDR5)

8GB DDR4 (4GBx2)

1TB HDD

Windows 10 Home 64-Bit

450W 80+ Power Supply

24X DVD+-R/+-RW Dual Layer Drive

Mouse

Keyboard

CyberpowerPC tends to get pretty good to great reviews for their gaming desktops, so it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the Gamer Master 2021 is on our list of the best gaming desktops under $1000. This particular PC has an average 5 out of 5 egg rating (that’s Newegg’s star-rating system, for those who aren’t aware) from over 120 reviewers.

Why Did We Include It?

With this desktop, you’re getting one of the new AMD Ryzen 7 processors that are comparable to Intel’s i7 (and, in some games, actually exceeds the i7’s performance). You’re also getting an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card that brings high-end graphics for the latest high-definition games you’ll want to play.

It runs PUBG on ultra settings without any dropped frames, Fornite on its highest settings, Overwatch on its highest settings, and you can stream to Twitch while playing as well, thanks to the Ryzen 7’s ultimate performance.

It’s also whisper quiet and is designed with optimal cooling in mind, including multiple case fans and a large transparent side panel that allows you to have a visual on your PC’s innards at all times.

Where it Falls Somewhat Short

The fact that it doesn’t come with an SSD when it’s a gaming build is slightly obnoxious, albeit easily rectified. The look of the case is also underwhelming, and you’re, unfortunately, stuck with a one color (red) glow, without the ability to change the glow to your preference (again, easily rectifiable down the line if you want to replace the fans with RGB fans when you get the extra cash).

You are able to spend an extra $50 on a much sleeker-looking white case, but you’re still stuck with the red glow.

Price: $999.99 at Newegg

What You’re Getting

Ryzen 7 1700X (3.40 GHz)

8GB DDR4 RAM

1TB HDD

Windows 10 Home 640bi5

AMD Radeon RX 570 w/ 4GB GDDR5

Obviously, DELL is a well-known PC brand, and with it, you’re getting brand-name recognition. But other than that, what makes this gaming desktop attractive is its extremely low price, coming in at just $830 (and, last week, it was even lower at $799).

Why Did We Include It?

The reason the Inspiron 5675 is on this list is because of its low price tag. You’re getting an AMD Ryzen 7 1700X, which can be overclocked to 3.80 GHz with ease. You’re also getting an AMD Radeon RX 570, which is one of the best graphics cards you can buy for under $200, getting you up to 5.1 Terraflops for a low price. It can run the latest games on ultra and bring in ~60 fps with most of them. We were able to get 60 fps on The Division on ultra settings with this rig, and we imagine if you made some minor tweaks you could squeeze out more.

It only has 8GB of RAM, which is fine, but if you want to expand on that, there’s another slot available for another 8GB stick. It also has support for M.2 and a slot for a NvMe drive.

It has four display ports available, including 1 HDMI and 3 DisplayPorts.

I’ll also note that it has 802.11ac (2×2) and Bluetooth 4.1 onboard, so you won’t have to purchase any wireless adapters.

Where it Falls Somewhat Short

The biggest problem with this rig is that it doesn’t actually come with a keyboard and a mouse, but you’d likely have your own anyway, and if you can’t, you can find off-brands for cheap that will do the trick. Secondly, there’s no SSD, and in my experiences, that is the one key upgrade that will get that FPS up the easiest.

Finally, you’re also stuck with the blue glow, which isn’t a dealbreaker by any means. Still, it would’ve been a nice touch to be able to change the glow color.

Price: $829.99

What You’re Getting

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (3.70GHz Max Turbo)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

Windows 10 Home 64-Bit

8GB DDR4 RAM

2TB HDD

Keyboard

Mouse

Like CyberpowerPC, the IBUYPOWER brand is great at making low-priced gaming PCs with the best components. In fact, I actually chose an IBUYPOWER rig for my own personal gaming desktop because I’ve had such satisfaction with the brand in the past. The brand has also received numerous Reviewers’ Choice awards over the past few years.

Why Did We Include It?

First and foremost, this IBUYPOWER rig is giving you some great bang for your buck, allowing you to enjoy the most demanding games like GTA, Overwatch, and LoL at full 1080P and 60fps thanks to its GeForce GTX 1060 and Ryzen 5. On top of that, it’s VR Ready. A VR Ready rig for $896.

While you’re not getting an AMD Ryzen 7 here, you are getting a perfectly capable Ryzen 5 1500X, which allows you to boost up to 3.70GHz with ease.

The look of this IBUYPOWER rig is also noteworthy, as it has a more gamer-friendly look than the other desktops above, which an Alienware-like case aesthetic.

With IBUYPOWER, you’re also getting Lifetime Technical Support and a full 1 year parts & Labor warranty. It also has an 802.11ac Wi-Fi adapter included.

Where if Falls Somewhat Short

What you’re not getting is the Ryzen 7, and you’re still not getting an SSD here.

Price: $896.70

What You’re Getting

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2GHz)

NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB

16GB DDR4 2400

500GB SSD w/ 3D NAND Tech

Windows 10 Home 64-Bit

Keyboard

Mouse

One of the highest-rated gaming desktops under $1000 comes from underdog SkyTech, which doesn’t have the name brand recognition of IBUYPOWER or DELL. However, it does have an impressive 81% of 5-star reviews for this specific rig. The case is also THE best-looking case on this list.

Why Did We Include it?

There’s a lot to like about the SkyTech Omega gaming desktop, with the most obvious being its clean, minimalist aesthetic. But you’re also getting quality parts here, including a Ryzen 5 1400, a GTX 1060 3GB, a 500GB SSD (which the other rigs above don’t have, I might add), and 16GB DDR4 2400 RAM (which, isn’t generic). It’s Wi-Fi ready, and not only does it have the power for gaming, but also great for designers.

Where it Falls Somewhat Short

The biggest flaw here is that you are only getting a 500GB drive. You’ll need to add more hard drive space down the line, likely, if you plan to download a ton of games. Still, it’s worth noting that the 500GB you are getting is in SSD form and not HDD, meaning your apps will load much faster and your games will as well.

Price: $975.99

What You’re Getting

Intel i7-7700 (4.2GHz)

GTX 1060 3GB

16GB DDR4

1TB HDD

Windows 10

If you’re not looking for Ryzen 7 but want to go with Intel, the ASUS GR8 II-T045Z is a GREAT option. It comes with a super high-end Intel i7-7700, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a GTX 1060.

Why We Included It

We included the ASUS ROG Titan on this list for many reasons. First and foremost, it’s a great i7-7700 build. Secondly, it has an ultra-cool look to it, looking more like a slightly large video game console than a PC. It comes with cool features like AURA Sync RGB, which allows the ability to synchronize effects with gameplay. It’s also comparatively quiet, with it running at not much more than a whisper even when gaming.

Where it Falls Short

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to include a mouse and keyboard, but again, those can be found for cheap if you don’t have any of your own. And yes, it’s slightly over $1000, but we thought it was worth mentioning if you’re looking for i7 and not Ryzen.

I’ll also note that it only has three display outputs, so if you have four monitors, you’ll need to rethink this choice.

Price: $1,049.99

What You’re Getting

Intel i5-6600K (3.9GHz)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB

8GB DDR4 RAM

1TB HD

Windows 10

DVD+-RW

This is the only rig on here that offers a GTX 1070 for under $1000, and on top of that, it’s a surprisingly generous 8GB of RAM for the card alone.

Why We Included It

The fact that you’re getting a GTX 1070 with a whopping 8GB of dedicated video RAM makes this an incredible deal, and you’re also getting an additional 8GB DDR4 standard RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a more than capable Intel i5-6600K.

The IdeaCentre Y900 is also easily upgradeable, including additional graphics card slots, more memory slots, and plenty of room for an SSD.

It also looks great, with a transparent side panel, great cable routing, and an easily removed side panel for upgrading and cleaning.

It has VR Ready graphics as well, and both internal and external LEDs for a nice glow.

Where it Falls Short

No SSD, and only an Intel i5. You’d be better off with an AMD Ryzen 7 here, but the fact that it comes with a hefty GTX 1070 8GB card makes it worth it.

Price: $979.99

What’s Included

Intel i5-7400 3.0GHz

AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

8GB DDR4

24″ Acer Full HD 144hz Gaming Monitor

Windows 10 Home 64-Bit

1TB HDD

Mouse

Keyboard

The only gaming desktop under 1000 on this list to actually include a monitor bundled with it is the CYBERPOWERPC GXIVR8020A4. It comes with a well-reviewed 24″ Acer Full HD 144hz gaming monitor, which includes two 2W speakers.

Why We Included It

Finding a complete gaming pc under 1000 dollars that includes a gaming monitor is tough, which is why we had to include this rig here. It comes with a Radeon RX 580 with 4GB dedicated video memory, as well as an additional 8GB of standard DDR4 RAM. You’re also getting an Intel i5-7400 rated at 3.0GHz.

It’s optimized and certified for Oculus Rift VR gaming, and it won PC Mag’s Reader’s Choice Award for Overall Desktop PCs.

The case here is also really great-looking.

Price: $899.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.